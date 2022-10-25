ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Mother Outraged After District Attorney Offers Suspected Killer 8 Year Sentence

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is demanding justice three years after her son was shot and killed. 20-year-old Darnel Mills was a passenger in a car that police say was driven by 44-year-old Kehlan Johnson. Authorities say Johnson ran away from the scene right after the shooting, but later turned himself into police. Mills died from his injuries 9 days later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail

Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family remembers Statesville teen killed near N.C. A&T. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Teachers in Gaston County paid after months of payroll...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy