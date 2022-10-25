Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Grand jury convicts Catawba County man of Newton bank robbery, fraud and identity theft
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Catawba County man has been convicted by a federal grand jury in Statesville of committing a bank robbery, wire fraud and aggravated identity thief, officials announced Friday. Between June 30, 2020 to March 20, 2021, Spenc’r Denard Rickerson, 35, of Claremont, used false information to...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Mother Outraged After District Attorney Offers Suspected Killer 8 Year Sentence
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is demanding justice three years after her son was shot and killed. 20-year-old Darnel Mills was a passenger in a car that police say was driven by 44-year-old Kehlan Johnson. Authorities say Johnson ran away from the scene right after the shooting, but later turned himself into police. Mills died from his injuries 9 days later.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
‘I forgive him because he has a soul,’: Mother of murdered 32-year-old holds hope justice will come
The 32-year-old was shot to death in a grassy area of an apartment complex along Snow Lane in East Charlotte Sunday morning.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
Union County jail staff members stop narcotics OD, save man’s life
Several detention officers and an inmate nurse are being praised after preventing a man from overdosing on narcotics, according to the UCSO.
Family of victim hopes murder suspect’s prison sentence is lesson to others
CHARLOTTE — The man who shot and killed 16-year-old Jeremiah Nathaniel Woodard was sentenced to prison on Thursday after taking a plea deal. Tracy Witherspoon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A judge sentenced him to...
NC married couple sentenced to prison for embezzling from high school booster club
A married couple was sent to prison on Monday for stealing over $200,000 in funds from the South Mecklenburg High School Athletic Booster Club in Charlotte. The husband's sentence included him obtaining over $236,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to cover the theft. The funds were intended for existing businesses harmed...
Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond Thursday for a man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver on Feb. 11 in Uptown Charlotte. Darian Thavychith has been held without bond here at the Mecklenburg County Jail since he was arrested for the shooting death of Ethan Rivera.
WBTV
Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail
Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family remembers Statesville teen killed near N.C. A&T. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Teachers in Gaston County paid after months of payroll...
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a QuikTrip station.
Married couple sentenced for stealing nearly $240K from North Carolina high school booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A husband and wife duo was sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more than $239,000 from a Charlotte high school booster club, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Anthony Sharper, 42, and his wife Deana Sharper, 47, are accused of operating a scheme between 2017 and June 2020 […]
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
Woman seriously hurt in hit and run in Monroe, police say
MONROE, N.C. — A woman has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Secrest Shortcut Road, according to the Monroe Police Department. Police said Stephanie Hogan and her husband were walking toward Concord Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle. That vehicle then fled the...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape.
WBKO
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina school bus driver is recovering after having bleach thrown on her by a parent. The 72-year-old bus driver is back behind the wheel but is concerned about her safety. She said it was a frightening attack that happened last week on bus 1701.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
WBTV
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m. Police said the victim was a 24-year-old...
