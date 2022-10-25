Read full article on original website
Ronald E. Perron
Ronald E. Perron, loving husband and father, passed away on October 19, 2022, at the age of 83, in The Villages, Florida. Ron was born July 25, 1939, in Windsor, VT, to Henry and Blanche (Daneault) Perron. He grew up in Windsor with his (3) brothers and his beloved Pepe. He graduated from Windsor High school in 1960 where he met his wife, Sandra Stimpson. Their first date was the Senior Graduation party and they had been dancing together ever since. They married in 1962 and raised their (2) daughters in Hartland, VT.
James Dexter
James Dexter, 73, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022, at his Summerfield, Florida home. He was the husband of Lisa Dexter for 35 years. James was born in Kewanee, Illinois, a son of the late Keith and Dorothy Dexter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement he was a sales manager in the banking industry.
Wilbur Ronald Pitts
Wilbur Ronald Pitts, 74, of The Villages, Florida, died Friday, October 21, 2022 The Villages. Ron was born October 9, 1948,in Salem, Missouri and lived in Hammond and Munster Indiana until moving to The Villages in 2009. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Navy in the Seabees as a Petty Officer and is a Vietnam veteran. Ron was a union member of Operating Engineers Local 150. He worked for Manitowoc Cranes until retirement. Ron belonged to the Masonic Lodge #735 in Griffith Indiana. In The Villages he enjoyed several activities such as golf and photography. Ron was a member of the ham radio club and volunteered at Wildwood Police Auxiliary.
William K. O’Connor
William K. (Bill) O’Connor, age 69, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at The Villages Regional Hospital from complications of a year-long battle with a rare cancer Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct). His loving wife and family were by his side. Bill was born September 21, 1953 to father,...
Rev. Roy Zerbe
Rev. Roy Zerbe passed away Oct. 24, 2022. Roy was born in Reading, PA Nov. 5, 1939. Roy went to Electronics school in Miami, worked for Boeing, served his country for 4 years in the Air Force, before accepting the call to become a Lutheran minister which meant 4 years of college, 4 years at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL where he met and married Heidi (Ladny) July 25, 1970. Rev. Roy Zerbe served His Lord as a Vicar in Henrietta, NY. After his ordination in 1973 he served as Pastor in Churchbridge, Sask, Canada, Davenport, IA, Oklahoma City, OK, Kingsland/St. Marys, GA, and Portage, IN before retiring to The Villages, FL where he continued to serve as guest preacher at various area congregations.
Bennie Joe Cordell
Bennie Joe Cordell, 83, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on October 17, 2022. He was born in Raven, Virginia to the late Ruey Cordell and Rose Newberry Cordell. Bennie grew up in West Virginia and moved to Delaware in 1965. He was retired from General Motors of Wilmington, Delaware, member of Nur Shriners of Newcastle, Delaware, Solomon Lodge No. 36 of Newark, Delaware, and 32 Degree ScottishRites Valley of Wilmington, Delaware. Joe was a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather who was quiet and hardworking; he was the happiest with a tool belt on and a hammer in his hand.
Roger Kipf
Mr. Roger Kipf (age 88) passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was survived by his dear wife, Lois, married for 63 years, his son Jeffrey (Carleen), daughters Lauri (Tom) and Kari (Pete). Roger had seven grandchildren: Adam, Ambre, Ryan, Heather, Bimini, Marielle and Roger; and great-granddaughter, Macy Rae. Roger was predeceased by his parents, and his twin brother, Richard, his siblings, Charles and Libbey.
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
Construction expected to begin in 2023 on hospital at Trailwinds Village
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 on an acute care hospital at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. HCA Healthcare, Inc. already operates the Trailwinds ER and previously announced plans for the new 60-bed hospital. The latest projection is that construction will start in December 2023. The...
Wildwood man gets fourth hole-in-one
Billy Herr of Wildwood celebrated recently after getting his fourth hole-in-one. He scored the lucky ace at Pennbrooke Fairways in Leesburg. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team brings home awards
In just its second year, the Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team has made some big moves. Earlier this month, the team competed in a new category called World School Debate. It’s a 3v3 team event on a world topic with a structured debate. The North Florida Catholic Forensic...
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’
With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.
Villagers should vote in their own self-interests on independent fire district referendum
Villagers should vote in their own self-interests on the independent fire district referendum on the ballot in Sumter County. The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District referendum was placed on the Nov. 8 ballot as the result of a series of meetings in 2021 in which Villagers were worried about extraordinarily excessive wait times for ambulances, run by a third-party for-profit entity contracted through Sumter County. Villagers overwhelmingly concluded at the time they would be better off with an ambulance service operated by The Villages Public Safety Department.
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
Alligator Taking An Afternoon Nap In The Villages
This apparently well-fed alligator appeared satiated and enjoying his late afternoon nap at a pond in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman
An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Woman driving Buick without license plate arrested at Pilot in Wildwood
A woman driving a Buick without a license plate was arrested at the Pilot service station on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Ruby Lee Cameron, 42, of Wildwood, was driving the gold Buick at about 5:30 am. Thursday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. A traffic stop was initiated at the Pilot service station.
