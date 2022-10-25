Rev. Roy Zerbe passed away Oct. 24, 2022. Roy was born in Reading, PA Nov. 5, 1939. Roy went to Electronics school in Miami, worked for Boeing, served his country for 4 years in the Air Force, before accepting the call to become a Lutheran minister which meant 4 years of college, 4 years at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL where he met and married Heidi (Ladny) July 25, 1970. Rev. Roy Zerbe served His Lord as a Vicar in Henrietta, NY. After his ordination in 1973 he served as Pastor in Churchbridge, Sask, Canada, Davenport, IA, Oklahoma City, OK, Kingsland/St. Marys, GA, and Portage, IN before retiring to The Villages, FL where he continued to serve as guest preacher at various area congregations.

