Rowan County, NC

DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape

IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing CATS bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday a judge decided not to set any bond for the man accused of shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. The prosecutor laid out the day Ethan Rivera went to work as a CATS bus driver in February and was shot and killed while driving in uptown Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Local group trying to help those touched by gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An organization founded after tragedy reaching out to a community stricken by violence. The group Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting for with food, fellowship, and healing for families who have lost loved ones to gun crimes. “It’s crazy out here. It’s getting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Get Ready for a New Ski Season

STATESVILLE, NC
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
‘Take Back Day’ encourages people to get rid of old, unused prescription drugs

Rock Hill lowers the speed limit on unposted roads

ROCK HILL, SC
City of Newton Halloween Spooktacular on October 29th

NEWTON, NC

