WBTV
DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape
The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. Early voting surges as NC surpasses one million ballots cast.
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
WBTV
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing CATS bus driver
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday a judge decided not to set any bond for the man accused of shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. The prosecutor laid out the day Ethan Rivera went to work as a CATS bus driver in February and was shot and killed while driving in uptown Charlotte.
WBTV
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m. Police said the victim was a 24-year-old...
WBTV
Authorities asking for the public’s help in locating missing Gaston County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Timothy Hedrick, 26. Hedrick has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 8. He was last seen at the Gastonia County Public Library. He frequently travels the Ozark Road/I-85 and East Long Road, according to authorities.
WBTV
Decades-old cold case in Missouri leads investigators to suspect in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man is in jail tonight after he was arrested in a decades-old cold case that originated in Missouri. James Wilson is accused of a brutal sexual assault and attempted murder back in 1984. “We don’t know yet how expansive his reign of terror was,”...
WBTV
Local group trying to help those touched by gun violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An organization founded after tragedy reaching out to a community stricken by violence. The group Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting for with food, fellowship, and healing for families who have lost loved ones to gun crimes. “It’s crazy out here. It’s getting...
WBTV
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office shares how to have a safe and spook-tacular Halloween
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Soon our streets will be scattered with little ghosts, goblins, and witches trick-or-treating this Halloween. “Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment and following some commonsense practices can keep events safer and more fun,” said Sheriff Kevin Auten of Rowan County. The...
WBTV
Get Ready for a New Ski Season
Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year.
WBTV
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
WBTV
'We’re slightly ahead of where we were in 2018': Gaston County sees an increase in early voters
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - People have been able to early vote for more than a week now, and the state board of elections is showing a surge in people casting their votes. As of Friday evening, more than one million voters had cast their ballots for the 2022 general election, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
WBTV
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
WBTV
JCSU, local law enforcement agencies team up for Community Security Day on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte university is working to bridge the gap between students, the community and local law enforcement. Johnson C. Smith University hosting its Community Security Day this Saturday, Oct. 29. It’ll be an afternoon of fun, food trucks and a panel on public safety. JCSU...
WBTV
‘Take Back Day’ encourages people to get rid of old, unused prescription drugs
'Be There Dads' bring Halloween fun, purpose to Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools. They'll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools. JCSU takes on UNC for the first time.
WBTV
Rock Hill lowers the speed limit on unposted roads
WBTV
Woman killed after car and dump truck collide in Mooresville, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after a car and dump truck collided in Mooresville on Thursday morning, police said. According to the Mooresville Police Department, the crash happened around 9:11 a.m. in the 800 block of River Highway, not far from Interstate 77. The driver of the...
WBTV
UNC Charlotte students ‘traumatized’ over graphic anti-abortion demonstrations on campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students on the campus of UNC Charlotte are expressing outrage over anti-abortion demonstrators sharing graphic images on campus this week. A group called the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform set up displays of its Genocide Awareness Project on Wednesday and Thursday. The displays included photos of...
WBTV
Three people displaced following massive house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a massive house fire in the 12400 block of Dixie Ann Drive on Saturday afternoon. The fire was contained in 24 minutes. As a result of the fire, the majority of the front of the home was consumed. It took...
WBTV
City of Newton Halloween Spooktacular on October 29th
WBTV
Rock Hill City Council votes to reduce speed limits in residential neighborhoods
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The City of Rock Hill is warning—watch your speed!. The city council has unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. It comes after residents living in these areas complained that people were flying down their...
Comments / 0