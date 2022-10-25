Open Enrollment Begins Nov. 1: Coloradans Have Options with Anthem

Read full article on original website
Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado
I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
Letter: Meghan Lukens for House District 26
Only a few weeks ago I had the chance to share coffee with Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26. I found her to be authentic, ambitious and selfless. We discussed ways that our education system can better support local kids. We discussed specific solutions to reduce the cost of health care for seniors. We discussed the daunting threats that climate change presents for mountain towns. When young political leaders run for office, they are asked to prepare confident solutions to the state’s myriad problems. Meghan has many of these solutions already and demonstrates a growth mindset when it comes to solving the next big challenge.
Romer: A voter guide for the radical centrist
I’ve been called a “socialist pig” by folks on the right, and I’ve been told that I “have blood on my hands” by folks on the left. These types of comments go with the territory when you run a chamber of commerce that is active in advocating on behalf of the community. But my favorite comment was from a friend who called me a “radical centrist.”
Murib: How to fight voter intimidation this election season
Conspiracy theory politics have come to Eagle County. Unaffiliated voters recently received a text message from the Eagle County Republicans urging them to only vote on Election Day and not participate in Colorado’s mail ballot system, a recommendation that both Democratic and Republican election officials disagree with. The text...
Polis, Bennet, Neguse, other democratic candidates rally together at campaign stop in Eagle
Nine Democratic candidates running for local, state and national seats in November’s election spoke together as a united front during a campaign stop in Eagle Town Park on Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Eagle County Democrats. The rally was the second stop on the Colorado Democratic Party’s “Moving Colorado...
New Colorado grant program can help cover electric vehicle charger costs
In the world of grants, there’s usually a lot more interest than money available. That seems to be the case with a new grant program for electric vehicle chargers. The Colorado Energy Office recently announced $3 million in available funding for its “Charge Ahead” grant program. That program will cover up to 80% of the costs of installing new chargers in residential or public areas. There’s the potential of even greater matches for chargers for individuals who qualify by income or chargers in “disproportionately impacted” communities.
Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Environmental justice begins with clean, safe drinking water for everyone
We can all recognize that Colorado is facing an unprecedented water crisis. In the midst of the worst megadrought in 1,200 years, we are enduring hotter and drier conditions that have fueled increasingly frequent and devastating wildfires, and all the associated impacts. But while drought, heat, and wildfire affect us all, the reality is that some communities are impacted far more than others.
Proposition 122: Colorado voters will decide whether to legalize the possession and use of magic mushrooms
Ingesting “magic mushrooms” in Colorado requires a hookup — a friend who grows them and is willing to share, or a paid, underground guide who will not only supply the illegal shrooms but help process whatever enlightenment they might elicit. For decades, eating psychedelic mushrooms has been...
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO — A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat.”. Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned. Downplaying...
Letter: Matt Solomon’s column of nonsense
The Daily published a column by Rep. Dylan Roberts’ opponent in the State Senate District 8 race, Matt Solomon. It’s loaded with insinuations about Roberts’ character and filled with rhetoric and preposterous pledges. Candidate Solomon, please point to the “lies being slung this cycle” you imply are...
Don’t expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here’s why.
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
Thistlethwaite: Election deniers subvert democracy and faith
Election deniers, the far-right Republicans who deny the certified 2020 election results despite all evidence to the contrary, are subverting our democracy. But they are also subverting faith, in my view, since they often misuse Christian theological terms to ratchet up their rhetoric. The political effort to subvert confidence in...
