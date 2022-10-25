my deepest condolences 🙏 this is heart breaking for real 💔 so many innocent children are being murdered for ignorance they need to stop with the violence and start looking at what they're doing to each other violence is not the key to a problems. I moved 3 years ago away from Brooklyn to all the crime and the violence I still love Brooklyn love my peoples love going shopping there but I will not move back into Brooklyn to live for all those that live in New York City it's time to Make a better living and move out for you and your family safety I pay for us all in the name of Jesus Amen 🙏🙏
Pretty...young...talented in Basketball...went to school...has her whole life ahead of her....she was an innocent bystander...is being anywhere the wrong place at the wrong time in Brooklyn..Bronx.. Manhattan and Staten Island??? May she RIP...🙏🌷
Ya'll democrats keep being ignorant voting for democrats while your family, children, elderly & innocent transit riders keep getting attacked and killed daily! You better vote for Zeldin 2022 because NY Eric adams is a joke & has Alvin Bragg, Latisia james releasing Criminals daily & Never put New Criminals in Prison! When you vote for democrats Your part of the problem Not the Solutions!
