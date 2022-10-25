Patriots' Jakobi Meyers admits he was surprised Mac Jones was benched vs. Bears: 'It was an ugly situation'

Read full article on original website
Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor
Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
NFL schedule Week 8: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The NFL is back in action with Week 8, and it features another trip overseas. The Ravens and Buccaneers kick off the games this week, as the two teams meet on Thursday down in Florida. Baltimore is 4-3 and coming off a bye in Week 7, while everything has gone south in Tampa Bay. The Bucs lost to the last-place Panthers last week, dropping their record to 3-4.
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive
During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season
It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
What's wrong with Aaron Rodgers? Three key factors in QB having a down year in 2022
The Packers were a popular pick to get to — and win — Super Bowl 57, largely on the back of their back-to-back NFL MVP. As the saying goes, the football gods laugh at your best-laid plans, and plenty of wrenches have been thrown into the Packers' machine this year. With the team at 3-4 and facing a crucial point in their season beginning Sunday, pointing at any one area of the team isn't the answer.
What channel is Packers vs. Bills on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 8
The Packers are in the middle of a brutal skid. They've dropped three straight games, been trolled by opponents donning cheeseheads twice, and they only seem to be trending downward heading into "Sunday Night Football." Their life doesn't get any easier. The Packers are heading to Buffalo to take on...
How the Packers can lean on Aaron Jones, running game to fix their struggling offense
The Packers’ offense is a mess heading into the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Bills. Aaron Rodgers ranks 26th in the NFL with a 39.8 QBR. Injuries to receivers Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb have made it tough for the unit to adjust to life without star receiver Davante Adams. Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has struggled with inconsistency and drops. The offensive line has been reshuffled because of injuries. The end result is an offense that averages 18.3 points per game.
What channel is Steelers vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
The Eagles and Steelers will go head-to-head in a battle between Pennsylvania's two NFL teams in Week 8. Philadelphia will host Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field as it looks to keep its undefeated season alive, entering this contest with a perfect 6-0 record. The Eagles are coming off of a...
NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline
The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Bills trade rumors: Kareem Hunt, Antonio Gibson among deadline targets to improve Buffalo's roster
The Bills are arguably the NFL's best team through seven weeks of the season. Only the 6-0 Eagles have a better record than Buffalo (5-1), and the Bills' lone loss came by two points in a scorcher down in Miami. Indeed, the Bills look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender....
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals
The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Ravens come alive in second half to send Tom Brady, Bucs to 3-5
The narrative leading up to Thursday night's game in Tampa was all about the Buccaneers' struggles, and that storyline won't be going away anytime soon after a 27-22 loss to the Ravens on their home turf. After coming out hot with 10 points in the first half, Tampa's offense regressed...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger
As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
In addition to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Brandin Cooks, who are "questionable" ahead of the late-afternoon games, stud WRs Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's early-afternoon action. Before you lock in your lineup for Week 8, it's crucial to check the injury updates of these must-start wide receivers.
Ravens' Justin Tucker roasts Russell Wilson's airplane workout, catchphrase on team flight
Russell Wilson's meme-orable season made the rounds on social media again early on Friday. And the Broncos weren't even playing. Instead, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made fun of the struggling Denver quarterback following his team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football." He took aim at Wilson during a 16-minute Instagram Live stream from teammate Marlon Humphrey on the team's flight back to Baltimore.
Ja'Marr Chase injury update: Bengals star wide receiver to miss multiple weeks
The Bengals offense has finally started to click over the past two weeks. They will now be tasked with keeping the momentum going without their best playmaker. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will reportedly be out for the next four to six weeks with a hip injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport...
Ryan Fitzpatrick rips 'broken' Tom Brady, Buccaneers offense after another dud on 'Thursday Night Football'
Of all the NFL's simmering beefs, few are as curious as Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The future Hall of Famer and veteran QB-turned-television analyst haven't always seen eye-to-eye over the years, with Fitzmagic accusing the GOAT of disliking him on more than one occasion. Whether it was refusing to...
