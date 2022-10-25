Patriots' Jakobi Meyers admits he was surprised Mac Jones was benched vs. Bears: 'It was an ugly situation'

During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO