The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to turn things around amid a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. The Lakers own the worst offense in the NBA after losing four straight games to open the new campaign. They are the only team that scores less than a point per possession. The Purple and Gold also shoot just 41.6% from the field and 22.3% from downtown, ranking 29th and 30th in both, respectively.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO