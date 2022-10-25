Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Expects To Use More Lineups With LeBron James At Center
With Anthony Davis sitting out and Thomas Bryant still recovering from injury, the Los Angeles Lakers were lacking in size against the Minnesota Timberwolves who boast a ‘Twin Towers’ lineup featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. With little else to turn to, head coach Darvin Ham went small down the stretch, playing LeBron James at the center position.
Lakers News: LeBron James Urges Russell Westbrook To Not Rush Back From Hamstring Injury
Last season, Russell Westbrook played in 78 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, being one of the only players to not deal with any serious injury. But already this season, Westbrook is dealing with a hamstring issue that popped up in the preseason and kept him out of Wednesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Lakers Would Need To Make History To Win 2022-23 NBA Championship
With Wednesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-4 to start this season. While overall expectations for the team were lower coming into this season, a start this bad is still something few could have predicted as they simply can’t seem to get over the hump.
Russell Westbrook Believes Lakers Are Trending In Right Direction But Need To Get Healthy
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a historically bad start in 2022-23, losing their first five games to tie a franchise record. Despite the 0-5 start, the Lakers have shown at least some signs of improvement as they have been in just about every game but came up short.
LeBron James Posts Cryptic Instagram Caption About Being Taken For Granted Amid Lakers’ 0-4 Start
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 season has gotten off to a nightmare start as after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, they currently sit at 0-4. LeBron James had one of his worst games against the Nuggets but outside of that has been his usual incredible self, even in his 20th season.
Lakers Video: LeBron James Explains Why He Switched NFL Fandom From Cowboys To Browns
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for three different NBA teams in the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers twice. Like his professional basketball career, James has rooted for a few NFL teams. The King is famously known for being a hardcore fan of the Dallas Cowboys but he has also rooted for his hometown Cleveland Browns.
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Shows off new Cleats to Honor Baby Koa
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt became a father this week, and he's got some new style to show it off.
Lakers News: LeBron James Takes Responsibility For His Turnovers In Loss To Nuggets
LeBron James nearly ended the clash with the Denver Nuggets with a triple-double, but the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star registered one of his worst performances in the purple and gold jersey on Wednesday, contributing to a 110-99 loss. James was unusually careless with the ball as he committed eight turnovers...
Will Smith Discusses Adversity With Team As Part Of Lakers’ ‘Genius Talk’ Series
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to turn things around amid a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. The Lakers own the worst offense in the NBA after losing four straight games to open the new campaign. They are the only team that scores less than a point per possession. The Purple and Gold also shoot just 41.6% from the field and 22.3% from downtown, ranking 29th and 30th in both, respectively.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 1