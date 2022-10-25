ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Big 10 Mayors conference urges Alabama voters to support Aniah’s Law

By Simone Gibson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343viK_0ilmfuRF00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Several Alabama mayors from across the state held a conference supporting the family of Aniah Blanchard’s family and urging Alabamians to vote in support of Aniah’s Law.

Blanchard, whom the law is named after, was only 19 years at the time of her death on Oct. 23, 2019.

Blanchard was kidnapped and murdered by Ibraheem Yazeed, who, at the time, was on bond for another kidnapping and attempted murder case.

The law, which Blanchard’s family has advocated for over three years, will allow judges to have a broader scope of Alabama defendants to whom they can deny bail, including those with Class A Felonies.

With the loss of a daughter and hope to prevent others from grieving a loved one, Angela Harris, Blanchard’s mother, says this law she advocated for so long will protect everyone.

“The emotion is actually overwhelming to know that, but on one end of it, it’s like my daughter gave her life, and my daughter is not here anymore. So I’m absolutely devastated, and there aren’t even any words to describe how I feel,” said Harris. “But on one hand, I am so happy, and I know Aniah’s so happy that she is saving lives… Wow, it’s huge because of how many lives it’s going to save and how it’s going to keep our state safer.”

For Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, having Aniah’s Law on the ballots allows Alabamians the opportunity to prevent similar tragedies.

“How we ended our meeting today is probably the most important thing that we have ever done as mayors, and that’s trying to influence our state and the citizens of this state that they now have an opportunity on November the 8th to make a difference,” said Anders. “We’re not gonna allow Aniah’s death to be in vain. And we’re gonna convince the citizens of this state that on November the 8th to vote for Amendment one and prevent us from ever having these discussions again.”

With Aniah’s Law unanimously receiving bipartisan support from numerous Alabama politicians, Alabamians have a chance to support the bill in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
The Daily South

Does It Snow In Alabama?

Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Governor extends Jackson’s State of Emergency due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that he is extending the State of Emergency in Jackson until November 22 amid the city’s water crisis. Reeves made the announcement in a statement that was released on Friday, October 28. He said since the State of Emergency was first issued on August 30, the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

AAA Mississippi encourages Halloween safety

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – With Halloween quickly approaching, individuals across Mississippi will be out and about trick-or-treating on Monday. AAA shared some tips on how to stay safe during the holiday. Don Redman, a public affairs specialist for AAA Mississippi, said Halloween is the night for an increase crimes, whether it’s break-ins or drinking while […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Largest Powerball jackpot of 2022 rises to $825M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot increased from $800 million to an estimated $825 million with an estimated cash value of $410.2 million ahead of the Saturday, October 29 drawing. This makes for the largest jackpot so far in 2022. It’s also the second largest in the game’s 30-year history. The largest was the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Oct. 28-30

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 28-30) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Park After Dark – Friday – Jackson Create creepy-crawly arts and crafts, hunt for tricks and treats, explore LeFleur’s Bluff […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Capital Murder Suspect Caught in Georgia

U.S. Marshals capture a Wilcox County man — who’s wanted in Dallas County — for capital murder. Federal agents caught and arrested 44 year old Rockel Hardy of Pine Apple in the state of Georgia. Hardy is accused in the death of 38 year old Samuel Taylor....
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy