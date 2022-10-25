Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Wallbox Opens The Doors To Its new Manufacturing Facility In Texas
Today, electric vehicle charging equipment supplier, Wallbox, officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. The state-of-the-art 130,000 sq.ft. factory will manufacture the company's full line of charging equipment in the U.S. The $70 million investment by Wallbox is expected to produce 250,000 units and bring more...
insideevs.com
General Motors Connection Will Help Honda Keep Prologue EV Price Down
When Honda enlisted the help of General Motors to make EVs (and also build them alongside GM’s own in America), virtually all electric vehicles sold in the United States were eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Now the requirements have changed and overseas-built electric cars no longer qualify, but Honda’s new Prologue EV will, specifically because it will actually be made by GM.
insideevs.com
Convert Any Bike Into An E-Bike With This Affordable Conversion Kit
You could definitely say that e-bikes are the biggest evolution in the world of bicycles ever since these two-wheeled contraptions were invented. Sure, cycling tech in general has advanced leaps and bounds over the couple of centuries it's been around. However, it's with today's crop of electric bicycles that we've started to see two-wheelers in all sorts of funky shapes and sizes.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Sells Fewer Cars, But Slightly More BEVs In Q3 2022
Volkswagen Passenger Cars reports that its global car sales during the first nine months of this year amounted to 3.335 million (including China), which is 12% less than a year ago. Despite lower sales, revenues actually increased by 6.1% to €52 billion, while the operating result more than doubled (up...
insideevs.com
Over 24,000 Tesla Model 3s Recalled In The US Over Seat Belt Issue
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated in the past that the notion of what a recall is should be changed, given that so many issues can be fixed via over-the-air updates. But that can’t fix an improperly reassembled seat belt buckle that was incorrectly put together, the problem potentially present in some 24,000 Model 3s manufactured from 2017 through 2022, now subject to a new recall.
insideevs.com
Tesla Displays Original Cybertruck Prototype At California Design College
Tesla design boss Franz von Holzhausen was present at the California College of Design in Pasadena alumni show earlier this week alongside what appears to be the original Cybertruck concept from 2019. The truck was displayed on campus next to other vehicles whose design was significant, but it surely drew in a big crowd, especially since it appeared to be open and you could also see its interior.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz More Than Doubled All-Electric Car Sales In Q3 2022
Mercedes-Benz Cars reports 520,100 global car sales during the third quarter of 2022, which is 20% more than a year ago. The number includes 517,800 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars (up 21%) and a small number of vans. The German manufacturer clearly is recovering from the weaker first part of the year.
insideevs.com
IDRA Group's Giga Press For Tesla Cybertruck "Packed And Ready To Go"
IDRA Group's Giga Press, the largest and arguably most famous high-pressure die casting machine in the world, is now packaged and headed to Tesla's Gigafactory Texas in Austin. The Italian company making the 9,000-ton Giga Press has shared a photo on LinkedIn showing a massive shipping box at its factory...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen: We Have More Than 20,000 Orders For The ID. Buzz
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) announced that more than 20,000 ID. Buzz orders have been placed. According to the company, that's the number before the ID. Buzz was even displayed at dealerships, which indicates quite significant interest in Europe, where the new all-electric van is available. Lars Krause, Brand Management Board...
insideevs.com
Europe: Tesla Model Y Was The Best Selling Car In September 2022
Passenger car registrations in Europe increased in September by 9% year-over-year, which is the second month of growth, after a really challenging period of decline (from June 2021 through July 2022). Plug-in electric car sales are also growing, but at a slightly lower rate than the general market. According to...
insideevs.com
The Velotric Nomad 1 Is A Fat-Tire, Go-Anywhere E-Bike
Velotric is a new player in the world of cycling, having just opened its doors in 2021. However, the company is making waves in the e-bike scene, thanks to its value-packed bikes. Now on its second model, the brand's first model was a huge success, thanks to its practicality and attractive $1,199 USD price tag. If the Discovery 1 was aimed at casual e-bikers looking for a dependable daily companion, the new Nomad 1 takes things a step further.
insideevs.com
Toyota Halves bZ4X Lease Down Payment In Japan To Spur Sales
Things are not going well for Toyota's first-ever mass-produced EV, the bZ4X. Toyota recalled all bZ4X SUVs and halted production only two months after launch upon discovering that sharp turns and sudden braking could loosen a hub bolt, increasing the risk of a wheel falling off. The issue was fixed...
insideevs.com
Rivian's Latest OTA Software Update Adds Kneel Mode To R1S And R1T
Rivian has started pushing the latest over-the-air (OTA) software update to R1T and R1S customers, and its main feature is a so-called Kneel mode. Kneel mode makes getting into and out of the R1T and R1S even easier, thanks to the Rivian EVs' independent air suspension system. Once the vehicle is parked, the new feature automatically places it in a low ride height—approximately 10 inches (254 millimeters) from the ground, depending on the wheel and tire combo—for easier entry/exit and loading and unloading gear. The vehicle will remain in that position until it is driven again.
insideevs.com
Volvo Showcases EX90’s Screens And User Interface
With big screens now present in pretty much any new vehicle, drivers may feel like they are experiencing an information overload, with all the screens, warnings and messages that often pop up. Volvo has made it a core pillar of the new EX90’s interior to have it distract the driver as little as possible, while also still providing information that is relevant to a given driving scenario.
insideevs.com
Rivian R1T Vs Ford F-150 Lightning: 30,000-Pound Tractor Pull Trial
By now, chances are you've seen many videos from owners and reviewers highlighting the towing abilities of the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. You probably have an idea of how good these electric pickups are at towing. However, we're pretty sure you haven't seen these trucks going head-to-head in...
Comments / 0