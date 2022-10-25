Rivian has started pushing the latest over-the-air (OTA) software update to R1T and R1S customers, and its main feature is a so-called Kneel mode. Kneel mode makes getting into and out of the R1T and R1S even easier, thanks to the Rivian EVs' independent air suspension system. Once the vehicle is parked, the new feature automatically places it in a low ride height—approximately 10 inches (254 millimeters) from the ground, depending on the wheel and tire combo—for easier entry/exit and loading and unloading gear. The vehicle will remain in that position until it is driven again.

