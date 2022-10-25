Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Wind, cold, crisp mornings, mild afternoons, with a chance of rain | Central Coast Weather Report
A 1,030 millibar area of high pressure over the Great Basin will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Saturday through Monday. The condition will create cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons under primarily clear skies. It will be time to break out the sweaters and coats as a cold front will gradually travel southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday.
syvnews.com
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne appointed as 2022-23 vice chair of NCPA
The Northern California Power Agency board of directors has appointed Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as vice chair for the 2022-23 cycle. According to the agency, Lompoc and 15 other NCPA partners maintain publicly-owned electric utilities that generate 800 megawatts of power that collectively serve 700,000 electricity customers across northern and central California.
syvnews.com
How California can expand solar development and support San Joaquin Valley farmers | Guest Commentary
California’s largest farming region faces a daunting challenge. As farmers reduce their groundwater use under California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, the footprint of irrigated agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley will have to shrink. The Public Policy Institute of California estimates that at least 500,000 acres of farmland will likely need to come out of production over the next two decades.
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Newsom credited with worst state rankings; Recommending votes for Allen, Stoker, Morales
California is the greatest thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom. We have the highest sales tax, the highest income tax, the highest gas prices, the highest rate of homelessness, and the highest illegal immigrant cost — we pay over $25 billion a year to ensure that illegal immigrants live a better life than legal residents.
syvnews.com
California's growing AMR challenges demand a federal response | Guest Commentary
An epidemic is taking shape in California and effective treatments to stop it are getting harder to find. In 2020, the CDC reported that antibiotic resistant infections and related deaths increased by 15%. A portion of this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but what too many people don’t know is that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an increasingly urgent threat throughout the country, and it takes many forms in California.
Comments / 0