An epidemic is taking shape in California and effective treatments to stop it are getting harder to find. In 2020, the CDC reported that antibiotic resistant infections and related deaths increased by 15%. A portion of this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but what too many people don’t know is that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an increasingly urgent threat throughout the country, and it takes many forms in California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO