This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Should You Really Buy Teladoc Right Now?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has delivered plenty of news that's been difficult for investors to digest. The telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges earlier in the year. And the company saw slowdowns in the time it generally takes to sign on new clients. As a result, the company's shares tumbled 70% from the start of the year through earlier this week.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
Tompkins Financial (TMP) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tompkins Financial (TMP) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.50%. A quarter...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pinterest Inc. PINS reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss of...
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Phillips 66 PSX is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company’s adjusted earnings per share of $6.77 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92 on stronger refining margins worldwide. Phillips 66...
Insurance Stocks' Q3 Earnings Due on Oct 31: AFL, CINF & More
The insurance industry is likely to have benefited from prudent rate increases, robust retention, growing interest rates, reduced mortality claims and significant technology advancements in the third quarter of 2022. However, an active catastrophe environment is likely to have acted as a drag on the margins for insurers. Some of the insurance companies like Aflac Incorporated AFL, Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, CNA Financial Corporation CNA and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO are set to report their respective third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 31.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 7.6%. The bottom line was also up 13.3% from the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources.
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the 10th straight quarter. However, the top and bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Earnings & Revenues. In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per...
T-Mobile (TMUS) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises '22 View
T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS reported relatively modest third-quarter 2022 results with healthy customer growth driven by diligent execution of operational plans. The Bellevue, WA-based company delivered industry-leading growth in postpaid and broadband customers driven by its 5G network and best value combination with a focus on customers. However, both the bottom line and the top line missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
What's in the Cards for Simon Property (SPG) in Q3 Earnings?
Simon Property Group’s SPG third-quarter 2022 results are scheduled to be out on Nov 1 before the opening bell. While the company’s quarterly results are likely to exhibit year-over-year growth in revenues, funds from operations (FFO) per share might display a decline. In the last reported quarter, this...
Healthpeak (PEAK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK is slated to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. Results are expected to reflect year-over-year growth in quarterly revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a surprise of 2.33%...
DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
DaVita Inc. DVA delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a plunge...
Fox (FOXA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Fox FOXA is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, down 3.3% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates 4.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues,...
Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2022: AMZN, CRI, CHD, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged. Amazon.com (AMZN) was retreating by over 13% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.31 a year...
Valley National (VLY) Dips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Costs Up
Valley National Bancorp’s VLY third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher interest rates and loan growth....
