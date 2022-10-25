Read full article on original website
KVIA
McDonald’s Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter. The Chicago burger giant reported stronger-than-expected sales and profits. U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period as McDonald’s tried to compensate for higher paper, food and labor costs. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. Same-store sales were up 9.5% globally and 6% in the U.S. Revenue fell 5% to $5.87 billion, but that was better than industry analysts had expected. Overseas revenue was weaker because of the strong dollar.
