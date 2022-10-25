Read full article on original website
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Healthpeak (PEAK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK is slated to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. Results are expected to reflect year-over-year growth in quarterly revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a surprise of 2.33%...
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Apple's Steady Results Prove Why It's the Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock
With a total stake of some $133 billion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) makes up some 40% of Warren Buffett's stock portfolio. Thus, how the iPhone fares from year to year matters to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders as much as it does to Apple's. Big tech earnings have had a rough go of it for the third quarter of calendar year 2022, but Apple is doing just fine. It reported solid results in spite of mounting worry that iPhone and other consumer electronic sales were going to slide, but that didn't happen.
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Should You Really Buy Teladoc Right Now?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has delivered plenty of news that's been difficult for investors to digest. The telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges earlier in the year. And the company saw slowdowns in the time it generally takes to sign on new clients. As a result, the company's shares tumbled 70% from the start of the year through earlier this week.
Fox (FOXA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Fox FOXA is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, down 3.3% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates 4.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues,...
The Good News from Apple (AAPL) is Being Overlooked
It has been quite a week in tech: There were disappointing results from Alphabet (GOOG: GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) that prompted double digit losses in those stocks. Elon Musk finally completed the purchase of Twitter (TWTR), with a number of senior executives immediately being let go. Then after the close yesterday, Amazon (AMZN) beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue and, more importantly, issued much weaker-than-expected Q4 guidance and its stock dropped close to fifteen percent. AMZN has regained some ground this morning, but as I write this before the open, it still looks likely to open around twelve percent lower than it closed yesterday.
Why Shares of AAON Soared This Week
Shares of premium heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) company AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) soared by 12.2% this week through the close of trading on Thursday. In a week where major industrial companies reported earnings, AAON's stock performance wasn't so much about its earnings (they will be released on Nov.7) but more about what its peers, like Carrier (NYSE: CARR), are saying.
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Insurance Stocks' Q3 Earnings Due on Oct 31: AFL, CINF & More
The insurance industry is likely to have benefited from prudent rate increases, robust retention, growing interest rates, reduced mortality claims and significant technology advancements in the third quarter of 2022. However, an active catastrophe environment is likely to have acted as a drag on the margins for insurers. Some of the insurance companies like Aflac Incorporated AFL, Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, CNA Financial Corporation CNA and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO are set to report their respective third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 31.
Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: INTC, PINS, ONTO, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were leaning lower in premarket trading Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.67% lower recently. Intel (INTC) was climbing past 5% even after it reported Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.59, down from $1.45 a...
Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2022: AMZN, CRI, CHD, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged. Amazon.com (AMZN) was retreating by over 13% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.31 a year...
Stock Market News for Oct 28, 2022
The Dow closed higher for the fifth-straight session on Thursday as fresh data showed that the GDP grew faster than expected in the third quarter, which gave investors’ confidence a boost. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while investors awaited earnings reports from some tech giants.
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
DaVita Inc. DVA delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a plunge...
What's in the Cards for Simon Property (SPG) in Q3 Earnings?
Simon Property Group’s SPG third-quarter 2022 results are scheduled to be out on Nov 1 before the opening bell. While the company’s quarterly results are likely to exhibit year-over-year growth in revenues, funds from operations (FFO) per share might display a decline. In the last reported quarter, this...
TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of TravelCenters of America (TA)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 15.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $64.6 in the previous session. TravelCenters of America has gained 22.1% since the start of the year compared to the -26% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 16.2% return for the Zacks Retail - Convenience Stores industry.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:. Hanmi Financial HAFC: This one of the leading bank which provides services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
