ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000

When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000.  The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority

Toyota's next three-row SUV, Ford F-150 Lightning 0-60: Today's Car News

Toyota is planning to build a new eight-seat SUV in the U.S. and a prototype has just been spotted. The SUV is thought to be closely related to the current Highlander, and may even go by the name Grand Highlander. A Lexus twin is also coming, perhaps under the TX name.
MotorBiscuit

3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report

Why the Corvair Is a Hot Collector Car

General Motors didn’t do that great of a job with the Chevrolet Corvair. Want one anyway? You’re not alone. This ‘60s relic is increasing in popularity as a cool-looking, fun-to-drive little car, as long as you’re capable of fixing (or ignoring) the numerous issues in the first-generation cars. Or you can avoid most of the issues entirely and look for a second-generation car, along with nearly everyone else who wants one.
lexusenthusiast.com

2023 Lexus ES Sedan Gets an Interior Update

The 2023 Lexus ES sedan will be getting a redesigned interior center console. In the press release, Lexus mentions “a new sunglass holder, new cup holder location and available wireless charger” — the touchscreen itself will also have a higher resolution display, better anti-glare glass, and Lexus Interface.
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
ConsumerAffairs

Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade

When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
theevreport.com

Hyundai Motor Group Breaks Ground on Metaplant America Dedicated EV and Battery Plant

HMG to become a leader of electrified mobility solutions with investment. SEOUL, South Korea and BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. – Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian P. Kemp, and company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, where the company highlighted “advanced technology and extraordinary human achievement” with a wide array of exhibits for hundreds of attendees from the community in attendance.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
RideApart

E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds

For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
tiremeetsroad.com

Is this most pointless and wasteful part in Ford’s official parts catalog?

Each one comes individually wrapped in its own Ford parts bag. Ford Technician and Redditor /u/smoothxj40 shared with the /r/Justrolledintotheshop subreddit one of the, what he titles is, “most pointless part” from Ford’s official parts catalog. With over 4,600 upvotes, most subreddit members agree. Check out the...
Road & Track

First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech

The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
Good News Network

Penn State Battery Tech Breakthrough Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable/Fast Charging Electric Cars

A breakthrough in electric vehicle fast charging battery design from Penn State has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy required for longer travel range came from heating the battery to a Goldilocks Zone which has proven difficult for engineers thus far.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Down on Chips, Toyota Goes Back to Basics With Car Keys

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy