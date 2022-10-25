ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Associated Press

Police: Men attack vigil outside Iranian embassy in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said an officer guarding the embassy saw three men with face coverings tear banners and flags...
The Associated Press

Mother who sought reconciliation after racist attack dies

BERLIN (AP) — Mevlude Genc, who worked for reconcilition after five members of her family were killed in a racist attack that shook Germany in the early 1990s, has died. Authorities in Northrhine-Westphalia state said Sunday that Genc died at 79, providing no further details. Genc and her husband...
The Hill

Can a traditional Democrat prevail amid inflation?

President Biden is a traditional Democrat. His policies are shaped by the commitments made by the Democratic Party in the decades following World War II. They include the New Deal social welfare policies of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Cold War policy of containment initiated by Harry Truman and the civil rights commitment made by John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. All three policies, once broadly accepted, have become politically controversial.
