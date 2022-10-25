ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disagreement leads to tension, walkout by Robbinsdale Schools board member

By Alaina Rooker
Sun Post
Sun Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srE8Y_0ilmdGV700

Tensions ran high among board members at the Oct. 17 Robbinsdale Area Schools business meeting, leading to a walkout by one board member. The issue centered on a disagreement over how the board should take up consideration of a needed warehouse agreement. Ultimately, the board gave its authorization to sign the lease in a 5-1 vote, but disagreement around how the matter was addressed after the vote led to some pointed commentary and the abrupt departure of Board Member David Boone.

The lease agreement

The district’s sole warehouse lease expires Oct. 31 at 3980 Quebec Avenue in New Hope (though Oct. 17 meeting documents mention the lease was extended for an additional six months). In late summer, the board of directors had expressed its willingness to meet in a special session if and when district administration were able to negotiate terms for a new lease elsewhere in the district.

The monthly charge for the 22,300-square-foot Quebec warehouse is $23,600 with taxes. The district let two smaller warehouse leases lapse in the interest of finding a new space.

At the Oct. 17 meeting, the board was presented with a negotiated lease for a large warehouse at Victory Commerce Center in New Hope (on the 5400 block of Highway 169). Monthly rent would be $32,500, provided that a tax exemption application would be approved by Hennepin County.

The new warehouse at Victory Commerce Center would more than double the district’s warehouse space to 65,000 square feet and includes office space and temperature-controlled storage.

Warehouse storage is needed to house district vehicles, trailers, maintenance items, bulk items from schools and more.

The urgency for new warehouse space was discussed at an August meeting. At the time, Executive Director of Facilities, Operations, and Transportation Jeff Connell said without a new warehouse to move into, assets that would have been stored at the warehouse would need to be spread among schools and their parking lots, a situation that Connell said would be “dire.”

Connell told the board Oct. 17 that a portion of the warehouse would be utilized for growing the district’s technical education programming which could qualify the district for tax exemptions.

As of writing, Connell said the lease was expected to be signed by both parties by Oct. 24.

Disagreement over format, decorum

At the start of the Oct. 17 meeting, Board Chair Helen Bassett said the district-negotiated terms of the warehouse lease would be reviewed immediately after the business meeting if the board chose.

The topic was approved in a 7-0 vote, but later in the meeting, Board Member Greta Evans-Becker voiced her confusion over whether the vote had scheduled the work session or added consideration of the work session into the business meeting. Bassett said the vote had set the work session and no further discussion was needed, to which Evans-Becker and Boone expressed their misunderstanding of the vote and wondered whether it had been appropriate.

After some discussion, the board voted 6-1 to immediately consider the lease at the business meeting instead of in a work session. To do so, the board voted to suspend their bylaws to make the change, because the agenda has already been approved.

The board member opposed to the agenda change was Sam Sant, who wanted the work session so board members could “discuss it (the lease) freely.” He added that reviewing the exact terms of the lease at the business meeting “would not be conducive for a fair contract.”

Bassett did not offer an opinion as to whether a work session or business meeting was the more appropriate format to discuss the lease. However, before the vote was taken to add it to the business meeting, she took issue with how board members had conducted themselves. She said the last-minute decision making “was a disservice to the school district.”

“I’m taking a point of order myself,” Bassett said. “And what I’m saying is that in order to move the business of this district along, all of us, all seven, have to do our jobs.”

The walkout

After the presentation by Connell and the vote to authorize the signing of the lease (Sant abstained, Bassett voted no), Bassett again raised a point of order to voice her frustration over what had transpired, including “points of order” and “people speaking out.”

Bassett also voiced her disapproval that the lease issue moved from a work session to the business meeting. This was despite her own “yes” vote to move the item to the business meeting, and her agreement with other board members at multiple points of the meeting that it was appropriate to do so.

“I really feel like we should have had a work session on this because there were enough questions about it. I have some more questions but I was going to ask them in a work session. I don’t want to go through a litany of 10 or 15 questions at a business meeting,” Bassett said.

After Bassett concluded, she appeared to call out Boone.

“So now we’ll go to board reports, and Director Boone – since you were so helpful tonight – so why don’t you go ahead and start first?” Bassett said.

After some silence, Boone asked Bassett to “elaborate.” Bassett said she believed it was “pretty clear,” to which Boone began to gather his things to leave the meeting.

“I am leaving the board, as I don’t care to be disrespected, board chair,” Boone said.

“Nor do I care to be disrespected in my capacity as chair, and I feel the display tonight was disrespectful,” Bassett responded. “But I’m not going to jump out of my chair and act like anything other than who I am.”

Upon Boone’s leaving, Bassett’s comments were addressed by some members during their board reports.

Herring apologized if Bassett had felt slighted by his comments, but added that he didn’t think “this was the forum, either, to have those discussions.”

Vento apologized “to anyone here who feels I might have stepped on their toes,” and that he had intervened to keep the board operating “transparently and legally.”

Bassett thanked the two for their comments, and said she had not taken anything personally.

