Brittney Griner’s Nine-Year Penal Colony Sentence Upheld by Russian Court

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
A Russian court on Tuesday upheld the sentence handed down to American basketball star Brittney Griner over drug smuggling charges. The 32-year-old WNBA athlete now faces nine years in a penal colony unless a higher court overturns the three Moscow judges’ ruling, or U.S. authorities are able to negotiate a deal for her release . At the hearing Tuesday, Griner said she was sorry for her “mistake,” adding: “I did not intend to do this.” Her defense attorney, Alexander Boykov, also described the sentence as not just severe but “cruel,” according to reports. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her possession.

Conrad Flores
5d ago

You will be fine, 9 yrs goes by fast, look at it this way, America would have gave you 10 yrs federal, since your rich, you will be fined millions and lose ALOT MORE. So lean back and chill

Dennis Fitzgerald
5d ago

Standing when our National Anthem is played in the US, sure beats standing for the Russian Anthem while in some Russian Gulag.

Christopher Stonge
5d ago

20 million dollar fine and not more then 10 years 1st offense and 20 to life second offense for smuggling into the USA. so sounds to me like not any worse then the USA. although this current administration would probably get probation and a visa and welfare card 🤣🤣

