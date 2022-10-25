Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorize 10-day strike notice
(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and health care workers at two hospitals and a health care and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals who work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice voted to authorize the notice, according to the union.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital
PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
So-called ‘nightmare COVID variant’ suspected in Massachusetts by some experts
Boston – A new COVID subvariant nicknamed by some as the ‘nightmare variant’ is on the radar of doctors across Massachusetts. The strain is so new that it isn’t showing up yet on the CDC’s variant tracker. Dr. Shira Doron, epidemiologist with Tufts Medical Center,...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Turnto10.com
State leaders announce first round of grantees for funds to support childcare facilities
(WJAR) — Rhode Island state leaders are set to announce on Thursday the first round of grantees for the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund. The Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund’s $15 million budget was voted in 2021 to help fund capital improvement and expansion projects at childcare facilities statewide.
Turnto10.com
Republican Ashley Kalus' background rooted in boxing, business
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As a relative newcomer to Rhode Island, Ashley Kalus has faced questions over the path that has led her to a run for governor. NBC 10 News asked Kalus about her background as part of a profile interview with the Republican candidate. Kalus spent her...
Turnto10.com
Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
Turnto10.com
State opens temporary loop ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said a temporary ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south opened Friday morning. The new traffic pattern was delayed a week. The DOT said the detour will take drivers onto a temporary ramp that connects to the Westminster Street Bridge then loops to a new service road onto Route 10 south.
NECN
Here Are the 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes in Massachusetts
Call it the wealthy, wealthy west. When it comes to the Massachusetts ZIP codes with the highest estimated household median incomes, the top of the list is dominated by those suburbs to the west of Boston.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
wabi.tv
Three dozen Maine National Guard soldiers to be deployed
Maine (WABI) - Three dozen Maine National Guard aviation soldiers will deploy next year. The National Guard announced soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment will deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in February. They say the unit operates the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and conducts...
