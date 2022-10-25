Read full article on original website
RNC chair laments ‘unfair’ connections between GOP rhetoric and Paul Pelosi assault
Ronna McDaniel challenged Democrats who argue that the yearslong villainization of Nancy Pelosi contributed to the attack on her husband as the San Francisco investigation continues.
House GOP campaign chief spars with CBS host over ‘#FirePelosi’ tweet with gun
Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chair of the House GOP campaign arm, sparred with CBS’s Margaret Brennan over a tweet Emmer sent attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) days before her husband was allegedly assaulted. During an appearance on “Face the Nation,” Brennan asked Emmer about his tweet on Wednesday that included a video of Emmer…
Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Had Bag Containing ‘Multiple Zip Ties’
David DePape, the man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in a vicious assault with a hammer, had a bag with him that contained multiple zip ties among other things, according to a source speaking to CNN. DePape, 42, is alleged to have carried out the attack in the couple’s San Francisco home, while demanding, “Where is Nancy?”On Saturday, Nancy Pelosi said she and the rest of her family remained “traumatized” by the attack on her 82-year-old husband early Friday morning. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” she said in a statement. “Our children, our grandchildren, and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the lifesaving medical care he is receiving.” Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull on Friday, and his wife said “his condition continues to improve.”Read it at CNN
Nancy Pelosi said she and her family are 'heartbroken and traumatized' after hammer attack on husband
Suspect David DePape had a bag containing zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home, a source briefed on the incident told CNN.
The intruder who broke into the Pelosi home and asked 'where is Nancy' had a bag of zip ties: report
The 42-year-old suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi told authorities he was "waiting for Nancy." CNN reports he had a bag of zip ties with him.
