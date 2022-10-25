David DePape, the man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in a vicious assault with a hammer, had a bag with him that contained multiple zip ties among other things, according to a source speaking to CNN. DePape, 42, is alleged to have carried out the attack in the couple’s San Francisco home, while demanding, “Where is Nancy?”On Saturday, Nancy Pelosi said she and the rest of her family remained “traumatized” by the attack on her 82-year-old husband early Friday morning. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” she said in a statement. “Our children, our grandchildren, and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the lifesaving medical care he is receiving.” Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull on Friday, and his wife said “his condition continues to improve.”Read it at CNN

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO