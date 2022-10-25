Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oz/Fetterman debate watch party at University of Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — College Democrats at The University of Scranton hosted a debate watch for candidates running for a Pennsylvania seat. The event showcased the debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. All students regardless of their political standing were welcome to participate. Shelby Traver, Vice President...
PA Turnpike Commission working to crack down on late toll payers
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Pennsylvania house and senate have passed a bill that will hold drivers more accountable for not paying their turnpike tolls. The turnpike estimates twenty five thousand vehicle registrations would be suspended if the bill passes. “What this measure does is it allow the Turnpike...
New York's 'tightening' gubernatorial race has Dems 'frantic' in home stretch, report says
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — New polling ahead of Election Day suggests the Empire State may turn red for the first time in nearly two decades, which reportedly has the Democratic Party "frantic." New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, has seen her lead over her Republican challenger, Congressman...
DA: Police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County District Attorney says police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wednesday, by arresting five armed men with a car full of weapons including a loaded gun. Officials believe the men were involved with the Trinitario street gang.
Fall foliage update: colors are beginning to fade!
If you haven't gone out to get your fall foliage picture yet, time is running out! The latest fall foliage report from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources's Bureau of Forestry says central and northeast Pennsylvania's color is beginning to fade. The latest map has Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne,...
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced to 2 years in prison for trafficking heroin in the area
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Corwin Cordell Garrett, age 46, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 2 years in prison followed by 6 years of supervised release for distributing heroin. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
Teen to face homicide charges in Luzerne County Court
BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A teen from Sugarloaf will face criminal homicide charges in Luzerne County Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend back in August. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Alan Jay Meyers, 17, was charged as an adult by State Police for the death of Kassadey Matulevich on August 27th.
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for armed bank robbery
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Brooklyn, NY, was sentenced to 5 years in prison Wednesday for an armed bank robbery last year in Monroe County. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Michael Muse committed an armed robbery at the ESSA Bank in Middle Smithfield Township on September 16, 2021.
