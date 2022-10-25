ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Oz/Fetterman debate watch party at University of Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — College Democrats at The University of Scranton hosted a debate watch for candidates running for a Pennsylvania seat. The event showcased the debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. All students regardless of their political standing were welcome to participate. Shelby Traver, Vice President...
SCRANTON, PA
PA Turnpike Commission working to crack down on late toll payers

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Pennsylvania house and senate have passed a bill that will hold drivers more accountable for not paying their turnpike tolls. The turnpike estimates twenty five thousand vehicle registrations would be suspended if the bill passes. “What this measure does is it allow the Turnpike...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fall foliage update: colors are beginning to fade!

If you haven't gone out to get your fall foliage picture yet, time is running out! The latest fall foliage report from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources's Bureau of Forestry says central and northeast Pennsylvania's color is beginning to fade. The latest map has Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Teen to face homicide charges in Luzerne County Court

BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A teen from Sugarloaf will face criminal homicide charges in Luzerne County Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend back in August. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Alan Jay Meyers, 17, was charged as an adult by State Police for the death of Kassadey Matulevich on August 27th.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for armed bank robbery

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Brooklyn, NY, was sentenced to 5 years in prison Wednesday for an armed bank robbery last year in Monroe County. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Michael Muse committed an armed robbery at the ESSA Bank in Middle Smithfield Township on September 16, 2021.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

