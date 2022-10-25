Rare Vintage Trucks Highlight Aumann Auctions Truck And Tractor Sale

Model 20 truckWhich of these would you add to your collection?

The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Even rarer to find is something a little different from the rest of the pack. You can still find examples like boxy pickups, but what about something a little more unique for your collection? Check out these examples that will make your collection a lot more interesting!

Model 20 Truck

This VIN 20-86757 Model 20 Truck has been restored, has hard rubber tires, marker lights, original white engine, spark plug whistle, and has a dump bed assembly. It has no box, acetylene head lamps, and starts. See it here.

Model TWL

This truck features a C cab with flat bed, hard rubber tires, wood spoke wheels, Overman Cushion wheels, Deitz marker lights, hand start, Stromburg Carburetor, continental engine. See it here.

1955 Kenworth 521 Daycab

This restored triple axle O61646 Day Cab is 400 Cummins powered. It has new steel radial tires, chrome stacks, aluminum hitch plate, and 15 speed transmission. It also has power steering, air conditioning, air ride suspension, Jack brake, and you can see it here.

These trucks and several tractors are selling at the Martin Truck and Tractor Collection. The auctions is online and the first lots close on October 29th. Visit here to learn more.