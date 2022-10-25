Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
CNN — ExxonMobil's profit set a record for the second straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
WRAL
Fetterman slams Big Oil for surging profits and failure to invest in new supply
CNN — Democrat John Fetterman scolded the oil industry on Thursday for reaping massive profits and argued companies are rewarding shareholders instead of aggressively investing in new supply. "Big Oil just made another round of record profits by gouging Americans at the gas pump," Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of...
WRAL
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
CNN — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Comments / 0