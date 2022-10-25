ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high

CNN — ExxonMobil's profit set a record for the second straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
WRAL

Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

CNN — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy