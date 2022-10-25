Neuroscientists show that it’s possible to turn the volume down on a negative memory by stimulating other, happier ones. Even though you may not realize it, each time you recall a memory—such as your first time riding a bike or walking into your high school prom—your brain changes the memory ever so slightly. It’s almost like adding an Instagram filter, with details being filled in and information being updated or lost with each recall.

