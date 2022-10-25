Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Unlocking the Power of Our Emotional Memory To Cure Mental Health Disorders Like Depression and PTSD
Neuroscientists show that it’s possible to turn the volume down on a negative memory by stimulating other, happier ones. Even though you may not realize it, each time you recall a memory—such as your first time riding a bike or walking into your high school prom—your brain changes the memory ever so slightly. It’s almost like adding an Instagram filter, with details being filled in and information being updated or lost with each recall.
Psych Centra
How to Stop Using Avoidance as a Coping Method: 5 Ways
Do you avoid your fears instead of challenging them? Learning to fix avoidance coping means you can stop hiding and start living the life you want. When something makes you feel distressed or fearful, dealing with it head-on can make those feelings worse before they get better. Avoiding the situation entirely means you can suppress, ignore, or postpone having to sit with difficult emotions.
psychologytoday.com
When They Say You’re “Emotionally Unstable”
Racelighting is an act of psychological manipulation where people of color receive racial messages that distort their realities. Stereotype advancement refers to advancing or using racial stereotypes as a mechanism to racelight BIPOC. One stereotype is that BIPOC are emotionally unstable and unable to regulate emotions and decorum. Ariana is...
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Dealing with the symptoms of an overactive bladder can be frustrating, especially if you're also constipated. Learn if constipation causes overactive bladder.
Psych Centra
Pathological Liar Test
We all cover up the truth from time to time — whether that’s telling your partner that they look good in those jeans or your boss that you’re late because of traffic when you just overslept. But when do those little white lies or omissions become a...
psychologytoday.com
Kindness and Compassion Are Good for Your Brain
Kindness and compassion should be important parts of our everyday life. Research suggests that self-compassion may serve as a protective factor against stress-induced inflammation and inflammation-related diseases. People who practice self-compassion are more motivated to improve themselves. Everybody seems to know what kindness means. Generally, it’s a tendency to feel...
psychologytoday.com
Brown Noise and ADHD: What’s the Scoop on the Latest Buzz?
Scientific theory would support the value of brown noise or white noise for ADHD based on two different theoretical understandings of the brain. Brown noise to assist with attention is generally low-risk, provided it is not excessively loud. Brown noise has not been formally proven to help ADHD, and more...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Antisocial Behaviour and Psychopathy
Antisocial behaviours include aggression, lying, stealing, and destroying property. Psychopathy includes a lack of empathy and a callous, unemotional, and remorseless way of interacting with others. Psychopathy and antisocial behaviours often go hand in hand but can occur independently. Defining and diagnosing disorders that involve antisocial behaviours or psychopathy can...
psychologytoday.com
Lessons Learned From a Medical Emergency
The first task of science is observation. Do not make assumptions; be curious and ask questions. Identify your goals and what help you need to meet them. Resilience can spring from addressing trauma. The other evening I began feeling uncomfortable during dinner. The homemade chicken soup I had lovingly simmered...
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have
We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
Psych Centra
What Is Self-Defeating Behavior and How to Overcome It
Focusing on self-awareness and coping skills, like reframing your perspective, can help you make small changes to put a stop to self-defeating habits. Chances are you’ve used self-defeating behaviors at one time or another. Everything from procrastination to addiction can fall under the umbrella of self-defeating behavior. We consulted...
psychologytoday.com
The Role of a Fish Tank in Therapy
Conversations about fish between a clinician and patient can help build rapport. Fish that are very responsive to people are especially helpful in a consultation practice. Patients can be invited to come up with their own therapeutic metaphors involving fish. Animal-assisted therapy has become more popular in recent years. It...
Psych Centra
Approval-Seeking Behavior: Signs, Causes, and How to Heal
Low self-esteem and neglectful experiences with your first caregivers may make you constantly need and seek approval as an adult. If you have a hard time deciding on your own or feel unhappy when others disagree with you, you might be an approval seeker. A need for approval now and...
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency
For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.
psychologytoday.com
Healing Trauma Doesn't Mean Needing to Relive It
Taking personal responsibility doesn't have to include self-blame or shame. If we're the common denominator in our problems, then we're also the common solution. Treating intergenerational trauma with somatic healing helps many people. This is Part 3 of a conversation with Eboni Harris, LMFT, and Eliza Boquin, LMFT, founders of...
Woman divides opinion after saying it's exhausting parenting with an obese partner
A mother sparked mixed reactions after admitting she was 'exhausted' by having to co-parent with a partner who is obese. It goes without saying that being a parent is tough and tiring at the best of times, but one mother questioned whether she was 'being unreasonable' as she took to Mumsnet to ask for advice about her situation this week.
psychologytoday.com
The Correlation Between Neurodivergence and Eating Disorders
Neurodivergence is a term of exclusion used for individuals whose minds work differently from what society has deemed the standard. Research is beginning to show there is a significant overlap between neurodivergence and those struggling with eating disorders. Counselors should educate themselves on what contributes to the diagnostic overlap between...
The Anatomy of Trust
Trust is a fundamental part of connection. As humans we are wired for connection. We are wired to seek real, genuine, heart centered links to each other. After all we are wired for relationships. Without trust genuine connection is often frayed and in extreme cases severed. This is because it is the foundation on which relationships are built. So if trust is the foundation of relating, why is it lost or so hard to maintain?
