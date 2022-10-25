Parents across the Bay Area are on alert as more kids get sick. RSV cases are surging to the point a children’s hospital in Oakland is now out of beds. The respiratory illness is typically seen in babies and starts in the fall. But this year, it’s hitting early and now affecting children up to at least age three. Doctors say they’re also admitting and treating a high number of young patients testing positive for other respiratory viruses.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO