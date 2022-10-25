Read full article on original website
‘Aggressive’ mosquitoes arrive at the Bay Area’s tech capital
It's the first time the species has been found in Santa Clara County.
Contra Costa County health officers rescinds all outstanding COVID-19 related health orders
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN)– Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic. Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded 69 outstanding health orders, including those that restricted individual residents’ activities, required business owners to limit their […]
'It's reached the point of hysteria': Drug expert says parents shouldn't fear fentanyl in Halloween candy
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Halloween approaches, local police departments are warning about what's known as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl. It's the dangerous opioid make in bright-colored powders and pills, and it's even being transferred in candy containers sometimes. This has some parents worried about finding it in Halloween candy, but...
Sunday Morning News Roundup
San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
Homeowners Can Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants
BERKELEY (BCN) Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while others can qualify for up to $3,000 for making their foundations more resilient to earthquakes.
Person Attempts Suicide On Bart Tracks Friday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing...
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
Respiratory syncytial virus on the rise in children
(KRON) — In addition to COVID-19 and the flu, there is something else for parents of young children to worry about. It is called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a respiratory virus that is common, but its hitting earlier this year and in bigger numbers. Both UCSF Benioff Children’s hospital in Oakland and Packard […]
RSV Cases Rise Among Bay Area Children
Parents across the Bay Area are on alert as more kids get sick. RSV cases are surging to the point a children’s hospital in Oakland is now out of beds. The respiratory illness is typically seen in babies and starts in the fall. But this year, it’s hitting early and now affecting children up to at least age three. Doctors say they’re also admitting and treating a high number of young patients testing positive for other respiratory viruses.
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday calls for another cool day. Morning lows will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. Daytime highs Sunday will be in the 60s to mid 70s with haze around the Bay. Sunday night's forecast...
Bay Area shelters make plea to pet owners as facilities overflow with abandoned animals
From cats to dogs, birds to bunnies there's an overflow of abandoned animals at San Francisco Animal Care and Control.
Some Californians Can Get Money for Earthquake Retrofits
(TNS) - With Tuesday's 5.1-magnitude temblor a jolting reminder of California's ever-present earthquake risk, more homeowners in the Bay Area and across California can now apply for state grants of up to $3,000 to retrofit their homes in preparation for the next big quake, thanks to a state program that has recently expanded its reach.
San Jose School Principal Saves Student Apparently Overdosing on Fentanyl
A South Bay high school principal is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was apparently overdosing on fentanyl in the school office. San Jose police said the incident is not necessarily a local school crisis, but rather a community crisis that sometimes trickles onto school campuses.
Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point
“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
Triple Threat: Doctors Warn of Rising COVID, Flu and RSV Cases
In the Bay Area, there's an increase in cases of COVID, the flu, and a respiratory virus known as RSV, which doctors call a "triple threat." All three viruses are hitting the east coast and cases are now starting to climb in the Bay Area. Doctors say the flu is...
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
BART train evacuated, system-wide delay due to ‘major medical emergency’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A BART train was evacuated Friday night due to a “major medical emergency,” a KRON4 employee at the scene confirmed. There was a 20-minute system-wide delay on BART due to the incident, BART said. The medical emergency happened at the Balboa Park Station. BART has not provided details about the emergency, […]
Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School
SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
Traffic Collision Has City Streets Blocked Saturday Afternoon
SAN BRUNO (BCN) Some city streets in San Bruno are blocked late Saturday afternoon due to a traffic collision, according to police there. The incident is in the intersection of San Bruno and San Mateo avenues, as of 5 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid this area until further...
