Santa Clara County, CA

KRON4 News

Contra Costa County health officers rescinds all outstanding COVID-19 related health orders

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN)– Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic. Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded 69 outstanding health orders, including those that restricted individual residents’ activities, required business owners to limit their […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Sunday Morning News Roundup

San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Homeowners Can Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants

BERKELEY (BCN) Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while others can qualify for up to $3,000 for making their foundations more resilient to earthquakes.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Person Attempts Suicide On Bart Tracks Friday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Respiratory syncytial virus on the rise in children

(KRON) — In addition to COVID-19 and the flu, there is something else for parents of young children to worry about. It is called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a respiratory virus that is common, but its hitting earlier this year and in bigger numbers.  Both UCSF Benioff Children’s hospital in Oakland and Packard […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

RSV Cases Rise Among Bay Area Children

Parents across the Bay Area are on alert as more kids get sick. RSV cases are surging to the point a children’s hospital in Oakland is now out of beds. The respiratory illness is typically seen in babies and starts in the fall. But this year, it’s hitting early and now affecting children up to at least age three. Doctors say they’re also admitting and treating a high number of young patients testing positive for other respiratory viruses.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday calls for another cool day. Morning lows will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. Daytime highs Sunday will be in the 60s to mid 70s with haze around the Bay. Sunday night's forecast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Government Technology

Some Californians Can Get Money for Earthquake Retrofits

(TNS) - With Tuesday's 5.1-magnitude temblor a jolting reminder of California's ever-present earthquake risk, more homeowners in the Bay Area and across California can now apply for state grants of up to $3,000 to retrofit their homes in preparation for the next big quake, thanks to a state program that has recently expanded its reach.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfbayview.com

Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point

“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Triple Threat: Doctors Warn of Rising COVID, Flu and RSV Cases

In the Bay Area, there's an increase in cases of COVID, the flu, and a respiratory virus known as RSV, which doctors call a "triple threat." All three viruses are hitting the east coast and cases are now starting to climb in the Bay Area. Doctors say the flu is...
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School

SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Traffic Collision Has City Streets Blocked Saturday Afternoon

SAN BRUNO (BCN) Some city streets in San Bruno are blocked late Saturday afternoon due to a traffic collision, according to police there. The incident is in the intersection of San Bruno and San Mateo avenues, as of 5 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid this area until further...
SAN BRUNO, CA

