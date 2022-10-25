ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Miami

Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs

It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...
KWQC

Powerball jackpot reaches $680M

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $680 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is about $326 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then,...
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $700M after months without a big winner

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday's Oct. 26, jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
