The best indie games of all-time
Indie games have come a long way in a relatively short amount of time. It wasn’t much more than a decade ago that indie games would only ever be seen by a small community on PC, with no chance of ever getting put on a major console or storefront. However, with platforms like Steam bringing more attention to these projects, plus early initiatives like the Xbox Live Summer of Arcade on the Xbox 360 shining a light on how talented single, or very small, person teams could be, indie games suddenly found themselves sharing the spotlight with the high budget AAA games. In many cases, these rag-tag teams of developers working on a passion project in their spare time, with only what money they could give to it out of pocket, were reviewing better and selling more than their titanic competition.
The best video games of October 2022: Mario, Bayonetta, and more
After some odd summer months that were dominated by indie and AA games, the AAA part of the video game industry is finally back in the swing of things. October 2022 saw the release of the year’s biggest games, and many of them didn’t disappoint. From ambitious sequels to games taking bold risks with established franchises, this October was the most exciting month for gaming since March 2022.
Henry Cavill reveals more about Superman’s return, Enola Holmes 2, and the status of his gaming rig
Henry Cavill has made a career out of portraying some of popular culture’s most iconic heroes, from comic-book hero Superman and world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes to monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of Netflix’s The Witcher series based on the popular book and video game series. In...
Silent Hill f: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Silent Hill fans were given more than they bargained for in October 2022. Konami hosted a Silent Hill showcase where they revealed not just one but four games in the works (along with another feature film). Outside of the Silent Hill 2 remake, the three other games are all brand-new entries in the acclaimed horror franchise. Out of all of those announcements, the one that many consider the most exciting is the mysteriously titled Silent Hill f.
How to pre-order Dead Island 2: retailers, editions, and bonuses
Some of us out there have been waiting on Dead Island 2 since 2014, when it was first revealed with a cinematic trailer. Little did we know at the time that the game would not only be delayed but that the original developers would leave the project. And then, the second team picking up where they left off would also be removed, and the game would finally land with its final team at Dambuster Studios. There are few games that can survive this long of a development cycle, and even fewer that can somehow still make it to market after passing hands so many times, and yet Dead Island 2 refuses to die.
I’ve found the perfect mobile game and it’s embroidery meets Picross
I’m always on the lookout for the perfect mobile game. It’s a difficult task as only one or two games fit the bill for me every year. The best mobile games need to be something I can either sit down with for hours or simply play for a few moments. They need to function offline so I can play them no matter where I am. And on top of that, I prefer that they have a tactile component to them that uses tap controls in a satisfying way.
It’s not just you — Microsoft admits its patches broke OneDrive
If you’ve been experiencing OneDrive crashes and error messages, before digging too deep for a solution, note that it might be Microsoft’s fault. Common solutions like restarting, or signing out and back in won’t help because the issue is with the latest Windows 10 update. Apparently, the...
TikTok is launching a dedicated gaming channel
TikTok is moving further into the games industry by launching its own dedicated gaming channel. According to a report from Financial Times, the channel will allow TikTok users to access games by pressing a tab on the ByteDance-owned social media platform’s homepage. Four people familiar with the matter said that the channel will feature a variety of mobile games — some of which the company already developed — with ads and additional content that users can purchase.
Gotham Knights is unplayable on Steam following latest update
Gotham Knights players are reporting that the game is no longer playable on Steam following the latest software update. Fans took to social media outlets to complain about the problem that began last night, when they downloaded an update with a patch that would improve keyboard issues, co-op gameplay problems, and overall game stability — all complaints that cropped up since Gotham Knights launched last week. According to PC Gamer, the patch temporarily removed controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo on Wednesday, but when it was patched back in 15 hours later, the update rendered the game unplayable.
Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II cross-platform?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of 2022’s biggest games, and it’ll likely reach millions and millions of players. Since multiplayer is such a major component of Modern Warfare II, you might be wondering if the game features cross-platform play, which platforms the game supports, and how cross-progression works.
Henry Cavill explains why he’s waiting on the RTX 4090
Henry Cavill had a viral moment early in the pandemic when a video showing The Witcher and Man of Steel actor building his own gaming PC started making the rounds. Digital Trends recently sat down with Cavill to talk about his upcoming film Enola Holmes 2, as well as get a status update on his gaming rig — and the actor is eyeing some big upgrades in the near future.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s physical disc doesn’t actually include the game
Call of Duty fans who bought a physical edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are learning that the disc that comes with it doesn’t actually include the game. Instead, it’s a 72MB disc that enables a download of the full game. According to a report from...
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights has a lot of movement options to master as you team up to take down the baddies around the city. Not only can each class unlock unique movement skills, but you have the ability to summon vehicles and grapple hook across skyscrapers, too. In the beginning of the game, learning these movement options is plenty to work with … but once you start seeing just how big Gotham is on your many missions, you’ll want some shortcuts.
Nothing Ear Stick review: the coolest ‘buds you’ll ever see
Nothing Ear Stick review: the coolest ‘buds you’ll ever see. “The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds and case look incredible, with a design that's unlike any other, but the just-acceptable sound quality and simple feature list mean they don't live up to expectations.”. Pros. Eye-catching design. Long battery life.
The Callisto Protocol won’t launch in Japan due to its rating
Striking Distance Studios announced that The Callisto Protocol won’t be released in Japan as they don’t want to compromise on the game’s age rating. “The Callisto Protocol has decided to stop the release of the Japanese version. As of now, the CERO rating cannot be passed,” the game’s Japanese Twitter account explained. “We have decided that we would no longer be able to provide you with the experience you need. We hope everyone in Japan will understand. If you have already pre-ordered, we will refund you.”
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels, which includes an interesting new feature for mobile hotspot connectivity. The feature is similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.
