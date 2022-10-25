Read full article on original website
Why Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs are melting right in people’s PCs
The long-awaited Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is, undoubtedly, the best graphics card on the current market. Fit to handle just about anything you throw at it, the card will fly through heavy gaming and content creation. Unless it sets on fire, that is. Contents. There have now been several reports...
It’s not just you — Microsoft admits its patches broke OneDrive
If you’ve been experiencing OneDrive crashes and error messages, before digging too deep for a solution, note that it might be Microsoft’s fault. Common solutions like restarting, or signing out and back in won’t help because the issue is with the latest Windows 10 update. Apparently, the...
How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Watch
Samsung has been around since the very first wave of smartwatches, so it's fair to say it's a real veteran that knows what it's doing. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is the culmination of some very impressive tech, and that applies to its predecessors too, like the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 3. Starting from humble beginnings, Samsung's watches can now play your Spotify tunes, track a huge range of activities, and even measure your body composition.
Apple iPad Pro (2022) vs. iPad Pro (2021): Which year wins?
Another year, another iPad Pro. Yes, Apple’s premium tablet is now its sixth generation, with the iPad Pro (2022) bringing some notable improvements to the table. This includes the inclusion of the highly powerful M2 chip, which you’ll also find in the latest MacBook Pro. The thing is, if you disregard this new processor, is there anything else truly significant under the tablet’s hood that makes it worth buying over last year’s iPad Pro (2021)?
Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop just got a $250 price cut
You won’t often see gaming laptops that are equipped with the latest components in retailers’ gaming laptop deals, so this is an offer that you shouldn’t ignore — a $250 price cut for the Dell G16, which was just released a few months ago. The machine will only set you back $1,350 instead of its original price of $1,600, but that’s only if you’re able to take advantage of this discount from Dell. We don’t expect it to last long, so you should finalize your purchase of the Dell G16 gaming laptop as fast as possible.
GameStop is practically giving away the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD today
Whether you’ve invested in gaming PC deals or were able to get a PlayStation 5 from a retailer’s PlayStation deals, you should think about expanding your storage, like with this Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. It’s currently available from GameStop for just $100 after a $50 discount to its original price of $150, but if you’ve signed up for the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, which costs $15 per year, you can buy the SSD for just $50 for total savings of $100. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.
Apple’s rumored 16-inch iPad sounds like an oversized mistake
When it comes to tech, it seems that the rumor mill never stops turning, and this is especially true with brands like Apple. A new one popped up that has me scratching my head: the possibility of a 16-inch iPad. And to that, I have just one question: Really?. Contents.
The best indie games of all-time
Indie games have come a long way in a relatively short amount of time. It wasn’t much more than a decade ago that indie games would only ever be seen by a small community on PC, with no chance of ever getting put on a major console or storefront. However, with platforms like Steam bringing more attention to these projects, plus early initiatives like the Xbox Live Summer of Arcade on the Xbox 360 shining a light on how talented single, or very small, person teams could be, indie games suddenly found themselves sharing the spotlight with the high budget AAA games. In many cases, these rag-tag teams of developers working on a passion project in their spare time, with only what money they could give to it out of pocket, were reviewing better and selling more than their titanic competition.
Why Google Chrome Incognito Mode isn’t what it claims to be
A seemingly obscure little class-action lawsuit filed in 2021 has exploded into the mainstream news lately, alleging that Google continues to track users when they’re using incognito mode on Chrome. Of course, any savvy web user knows there’s no such thing as complete privacy on the internet, at least...
This Lenovo 27-inch QHD monitor just dropped below $200
Buying a monitor for use at home can be an exciting prospect. With more of us working from home, many people are looking for new ways to take their home office to the next level. Unfortunately, quality monitors tend to be rather expensive, and if the company you work for is not willing to foot the bill, it can be hard to find a high-quality monitor for a reasonable price. Happily, the Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor, normally priced at $270, is 30% off, allowing you to purchase it for just $189 right now at Lenovo.
Nokia X30 5G review: a pure view of mediocrity
“HMD Global's newest Nokia is its best phone in years — but that's not saying much. It's a good phone, but not the special one HMD needed.”. HMD Global is back with its first kinda-premium phone since the middle of the pandemic in 2020. The Nokia X30 5G is Nokia’s latest offering, and it’s currently on sale in the U.K. priced at 400 British pounds — roughly the same price as competing phones from Google and Apple.
The iPhone 15 may remove your power and volume buttons … sort of
Apple is apparently prepping a few surprises for the iPhone 15 lineup next year, including one that marks the return of haptic tech for physical controls on its phones. According to TF Interntional Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to put “solid-state” buttons on the Pro models next year, replacing the clicky power and volume buttons on the sides.
What are Bluetooth codecs and do they really matter? The wireless audio tech fully explained
As wireless headphones and especially wireless earbuds have grown in popularity, so has the tech jargon that goes along with these devices. Wireless charging, Bluetooth multipoint, wear sensors, ANC and transparency, IPX ratings, spatial audio … it’s enough to make your head spin. While most of these terms...
Quick! Here’s your chance to save $700 on the Dell XPS 15 laptop
If you need a laptop with powerful performance to keep up with the strict requirements of your daily workload, look no further than the Dell XPS 15. It’s an even better option because it’s on sale from Dell’s laptop deals with a $700 discount, which brings its price down to $2,199 from its original price of $2,899. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer though, so you need to hurry and finalize your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
Henry Cavill explains why he’s waiting on the RTX 4090
Henry Cavill had a viral moment early in the pandemic when a video showing The Witcher and Man of Steel actor building his own gaming PC started making the rounds. Digital Trends recently sat down with Cavill to talk about his upcoming film Enola Holmes 2, as well as get a status update on his gaming rig — and the actor is eyeing some big upgrades in the near future.
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels, which includes an interesting new feature for mobile hotspot connectivity. The feature is similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.
Your Siri conversations may have been recorded without your permission
Apple has patched a security flaw that left macOS and iOS devices vulnerable to having interactions with Siri spied upon and recorded when using accessories such as AirPods or Beats headsets via Bluetooth. The flaw, which is now referred to as vulnerability CVE-2022-32946, was discovered by app developer Guilherme Rambo,...
How to split and combine PDFs on Mac using Preview
While PDF files can be difficult to edit without the right tool, you have a built-in app on macOS you can use for certain changes. We’ll show you how to split and combine PDFs on Mac using Preview. Contents. Split a PDF using Preview. If you have a PDF...
Get a Chromebook for under $100 in Best Buy’s latest sale
When it comes to portability and flexibility, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. These small laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to access their work or personal emails on the go, as they are thin, light, and easy to transport. And now, they are cheaper than ever!...
These AirPods Pro alternatives are down to just $60 for a limited time
If you’ve been looking at our AirPods deals and thought to yourself, “I can do better.” you might actually be right. From the moment we first previewed the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro headphones, we knew they would give AirPods a solid run for their money. With today’s deal, sending them down to just $60, you should really give them a chance. That’s $40 off the typical $100 price, running now through the end of Halloween.
