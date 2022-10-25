Read full article on original website
Why Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs are melting right in people’s PCs
The long-awaited Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is, undoubtedly, the best graphics card on the current market. Fit to handle just about anything you throw at it, the card will fly through heavy gaming and content creation. Unless it sets on fire, that is. Contents. There have now been several reports...
GameStop is practically giving away the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD today
Whether you’ve invested in gaming PC deals or were able to get a PlayStation 5 from a retailer’s PlayStation deals, you should think about expanding your storage, like with this Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. It’s currently available from GameStop for just $100 after a $50 discount to its original price of $150, but if you’ve signed up for the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, which costs $15 per year, you can buy the SSD for just $50 for total savings of $100. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.
It’s not just you — Microsoft admits its patches broke OneDrive
If you’ve been experiencing OneDrive crashes and error messages, before digging too deep for a solution, note that it might be Microsoft’s fault. Common solutions like restarting, or signing out and back in won’t help because the issue is with the latest Windows 10 update. Apparently, the...
Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?
Huawei is updating its MateStation X with an all-new form factor, according to a leak on Weibo. The new desktop PC has an iMac-esque form factor, but with a 3:2 screen. The leak, from a Weibo user named Uncle Mountain, dropped another bombshell — Huawei is ditching AMD hardware for Intel in the new MateStation X. The previous generation of this all-in-one desktop used a laptop-class AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which was notably underpowered.
Apple’s rumored 16-inch iPad sounds like an oversized mistake
When it comes to tech, it seems that the rumor mill never stops turning, and this is especially true with brands like Apple. A new one popped up that has me scratching my head: the possibility of a 16-inch iPad. And to that, I have just one question: Really?. Contents.
Nokia X30 5G review: a pure view of mediocrity
“HMD Global's newest Nokia is its best phone in years — but that's not saying much. It's a good phone, but not the special one HMD needed.”. HMD Global is back with its first kinda-premium phone since the middle of the pandemic in 2020. The Nokia X30 5G is Nokia’s latest offering, and it’s currently on sale in the U.K. priced at 400 British pounds — roughly the same price as competing phones from Google and Apple.
How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Watch
Samsung has been around since the very first wave of smartwatches, so it's fair to say it's a real veteran that knows what it's doing. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is the culmination of some very impressive tech, and that applies to its predecessors too, like the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 3. Starting from humble beginnings, Samsung's watches can now play your Spotify tunes, track a huge range of activities, and even measure your body composition.
The best indie games of all-time
Indie games have come a long way in a relatively short amount of time. It wasn’t much more than a decade ago that indie games would only ever be seen by a small community on PC, with no chance of ever getting put on a major console or storefront. However, with platforms like Steam bringing more attention to these projects, plus early initiatives like the Xbox Live Summer of Arcade on the Xbox 360 shining a light on how talented single, or very small, person teams could be, indie games suddenly found themselves sharing the spotlight with the high budget AAA games. In many cases, these rag-tag teams of developers working on a passion project in their spare time, with only what money they could give to it out of pocket, were reviewing better and selling more than their titanic competition.
Quick! Here’s your chance to save $700 on the Dell XPS 15 laptop
If you need a laptop with powerful performance to keep up with the strict requirements of your daily workload, look no further than the Dell XPS 15. It’s an even better option because it’s on sale from Dell’s laptop deals with a $700 discount, which brings its price down to $2,199 from its original price of $2,899. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer though, so you need to hurry and finalize your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
Dell’s best business laptop is 46% off for a limited time
Dell has been one of the best laptop brands for decades, and today one of the best Dell laptop deals should catch the eye of business owners and working professionals. The Dell Vostro 3420 is just $789 at Dell right now, which is a nearly 50% discount from its regular price of $1,456. That’s a huge savings of $667, and free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals you’ll find right now.
Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop just got a $250 price cut
You won’t often see gaming laptops that are equipped with the latest components in retailers’ gaming laptop deals, so this is an offer that you shouldn’t ignore — a $250 price cut for the Dell G16, which was just released a few months ago. The machine will only set you back $1,350 instead of its original price of $1,600, but that’s only if you’re able to take advantage of this discount from Dell. We don’t expect it to last long, so you should finalize your purchase of the Dell G16 gaming laptop as fast as possible.
Apple iPad Pro (2022) vs. iPad Pro (2021): Which year wins?
Another year, another iPad Pro. Yes, Apple’s premium tablet is now its sixth generation, with the iPad Pro (2022) bringing some notable improvements to the table. This includes the inclusion of the highly powerful M2 chip, which you’ll also find in the latest MacBook Pro. The thing is, if you disregard this new processor, is there anything else truly significant under the tablet’s hood that makes it worth buying over last year’s iPad Pro (2021)?
Why Google Chrome Incognito Mode isn’t what it claims to be
A seemingly obscure little class-action lawsuit filed in 2021 has exploded into the mainstream news lately, alleging that Google continues to track users when they’re using incognito mode on Chrome. Of course, any savvy web user knows there’s no such thing as complete privacy on the internet, at least...
What are Bluetooth codecs and do they really matter? The wireless audio tech fully explained
As wireless headphones and especially wireless earbuds have grown in popularity, so has the tech jargon that goes along with these devices. Wireless charging, Bluetooth multipoint, wear sensors, ANC and transparency, IPX ratings, spatial audio … it’s enough to make your head spin. While most of these terms...
Why Amazon went with slower Ethernet on the Fire TV Cube
The latest Amazon Fire TV Cube is good. Really good, even, with the addition of HDMI-in that allows for even better control of things like cable and satellite set-top boxes. Same, too, goes for the addition of USB-A and a full-blown Ethernet port. But it’s that latter feature that many...
Get a Chromebook for under $100 in Best Buy’s latest sale
When it comes to portability and flexibility, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. These small laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to access their work or personal emails on the go, as they are thin, light, and easy to transport. And now, they are cheaper than ever!...
Upgrade your home office with this Dell XPS Desktop deal
If you prefer to do your work at the comfort of your desk, one of the best desktop computer deals is taking place at Dell today. The customizable and expand Dell XPS Desktop computer is on sale for as low as $850 right now, which is a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,150. The Dell XPS Desktop computer is popular among creatives and professionals, and this is one of the best Dell XPS deals currently available. Free shipping is included with your purchase.
The iPhone 15 may remove your power and volume buttons … sort of
Apple is apparently prepping a few surprises for the iPhone 15 lineup next year, including one that marks the return of haptic tech for physical controls on its phones. According to TF Interntional Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to put “solid-state” buttons on the Pro models next year, replacing the clicky power and volume buttons on the sides.
Stainless steel and aluminum Samsung Galaxy Watch 4s are on sale
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are already available, but that doesn’t mean their predecessors are no longer worthwhile purchases, especially now with the discounts that you can take advantage of from Best Buy’s Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. The 44mm, LTE version of the aluminum Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is $80 off, bringing its price down to $250 from its original price of $330; and the 42mm, LTE version of the stainless steel Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $100 off, lowering its price to $300 from its sticker price of $400. The offers may disappear at any moment though, so take advantage of them while you still can.
These AirPods Pro alternatives are down to just $60 for a limited time
If you’ve been looking at our AirPods deals and thought to yourself, “I can do better.” you might actually be right. From the moment we first previewed the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro headphones, we knew they would give AirPods a solid run for their money. With today’s deal, sending them down to just $60, you should really give them a chance. That’s $40 off the typical $100 price, running now through the end of Halloween.
