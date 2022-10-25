ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons why the Miami Dolphins will dominate the Detroit Lions

It’s week 8, and the Miami Dolphins are traveling to Detroit in a must-win game vs the Lions, here are 3 reasons why I’m confident the Fins will dominate. The Miami Dolphins have shown the public two completely different teams this year, it all depends on who is starting at QB. Miami has an arsenal of weapons offensively, but It’s undeniably clear that the X-factor that makes this whole operation go is Tua Tagovailoa.
Gut reactions, College Football Playoff projections after Week 9

It was another fascinating week of college football and here are our gut reactions, as well as College Football Playoff projections following Week 9. College Football Week 9 had a number of solid games on the schedule but when it was all said and done, there wasn’t much that happened that impacted the College Football Playoff chase.
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
