What Was That? SpaceX's Rocket Treats San Diegans to Stellar Show in The Sky
Many San Diegans and beyond were treated to quite a show last night after SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 aircraft into low-Earth orbit. Residents from Oceanside to Temecula to even in Sinaloa, Mexico submitted images to NBC 7 of the craft as it shot across the sky after sunset.
Three Respiratory Illnesses Circulating in San Diego, County Officials Warn
San Diego's public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possible having a severe impact on people's lives and the county's medical resources this fall and winter. The county's Health and Human Services Agency and local...
Families Demanding Answers from the City of San Diego About Potential Lead Exposure
Some San Diego families are demanding answers from the city, after learning they may have been exposed to lead dust from the police department’s gun range. That range is sandwiched in the triangle created by three main freeways, between Interstates 15 and 805, and north of Highway 94. Nearby neighborhoods include Mount Hope and Fairmount Park.
Parade Plans Scrambled: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Canceled
The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
55-Year-Old Man Dies From Flu, San Diego County's 1st Flu Death of Season, County Says
San Diego County health officials on Thursday announced the region's first flu death of the season, a 55-year-old man from North San Diego County who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. The man died on Oct. 15 and had tested negative for COVID-19, according to the county. No other...
Día de los Muertos Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed. The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, is...
San Diego Jeweler Leo Hamel Gets Probation, Home Confinement, in Firearms Case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday to one year of probation, plus 100 days of home confinement, for buying firearms illegally from former San Diego County sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo. Hamel, 65, pleaded guilty to purchasing numerous "off-roster" firearms from Garmo, who was sentenced to a two-year...
2 Dead, 5 Hospitalized in Mission Beach Head-On Car Crash
Two people died and five others were hospitalized after two cars crashed head-on around 3:15 p.m. in Mission Beach Saturday, according San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Battalion Chief Johnny Flores. San Diego Police and SDFD responded to the incident at the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard near San Fernando Place. A...
Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway
The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
Halloween Weekend Weather Calm Before Next Week's Storm
This weekend's weather in San Diego County was predicted to be the calm before a storm moves in next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday. Weather was expected to be sunny, with mild days and clear, cool nights through Monday, forecasters said. Weak offshore flow was predicted to bring east winds to the mountains and passes but they will not be strong.
Victim in Car-to-Car Shooting in Chula Vista ID'd, Police Searching for Suspect
Police Friday identified a 38-year-old driver who was shot to death this week during a confrontation with another driver in Chula Vista. Eduardo Villasenor, of Chula Vista, was fatally shot after being approached by another driver in the 500 block of E Street before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said that...
Man Shot After College West Halloween Party Despite Increased Police Patrol
A 21-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when he was shot in the right shoulder Saturday morning while leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West community of San Diego, authorities said. The shooting victim's girlfriend was not injured, the San Diego Police Department reported. The...
Encinitas Woman Says Amazon Driver is Prime Suspect in Dognapping
An Encinitas woman says an Amazon driver delivered a package to her doorstep, then stole her dog from the yard. Denise Reppenhagen said her daughter came home about 30 minutes before her, said hello to the pups and closed the garage door. She didn't realize Finn was outside. By the time Reppenagen got home, her good boy was gone.
Chula Vista Police to Increase Patrols
The Chula Vista Police Department has received a state grant of more than $500,000 to increase patrols and provide other traffic safety programs in hopes to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads. "This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts...
Two Young People Shot, Killed in National City: Police
Two young people were shot and killed Friday night in National City, police said. At around 11:34 p.m. National City police received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired at the 1800 block of E. 17th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they started performing CPR on the two victims who were struck by gunfire, police said.
Man, 20, Woman, 18, Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Nestor: SDPD
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Friday in an apartment in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, police said. The San Diego Police Department responded to the scene at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue sometime at around 11 a.m. after receiving a call that someone was found dead, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.
