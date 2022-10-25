ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Parade Plans Scrambled: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Canceled

The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Dead, 5 Hospitalized in Mission Beach Head-On Car Crash

Two people died and five others were hospitalized after two cars crashed head-on around 3:15 p.m. in Mission Beach Saturday, according San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Battalion Chief Johnny Flores. San Diego Police and SDFD responded to the incident at the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard near San Fernando Place. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway

The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
POWAY, CA
NBC San Diego

Halloween Weekend Weather Calm Before Next Week's Storm

This weekend's weather in San Diego County was predicted to be the calm before a storm moves in next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday. Weather was expected to be sunny, with mild days and clear, cool nights through Monday, forecasters said. Weak offshore flow was predicted to bring east winds to the mountains and passes but they will not be strong.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Shot After College West Halloween Party Despite Increased Police Patrol

A 21-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when he was shot in the right shoulder Saturday morning while leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West community of San Diego, authorities said. The shooting victim's girlfriend was not injured, the San Diego Police Department reported. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Encinitas Woman Says Amazon Driver is Prime Suspect in Dognapping

An Encinitas woman says an Amazon driver delivered a package to her doorstep, then stole her dog from the yard. Denise Reppenhagen said her daughter came home about 30 minutes before her, said hello to the pups and closed the garage door. She didn't realize Finn was outside. By the time Reppenagen got home, her good boy was gone.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Police to Increase Patrols

The Chula Vista Police Department has received a state grant of more than $500,000 to increase patrols and provide other traffic safety programs in hopes to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads. "This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Young People Shot, Killed in National City: Police

Two young people were shot and killed Friday night in National City, police said. At around 11:34 p.m. National City police received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired at the 1800 block of E. 17th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they started performing CPR on the two victims who were struck by gunfire, police said.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, 20, Woman, 18, Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Nestor: SDPD

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Friday in an apartment in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, police said. The San Diego Police Department responded to the scene at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue sometime at around 11 a.m. after receiving a call that someone was found dead, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

