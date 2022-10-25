An Encinitas woman says an Amazon driver delivered a package to her doorstep, then stole her dog from the yard. Denise Reppenhagen said her daughter came home about 30 minutes before her, said hello to the pups and closed the garage door. She didn't realize Finn was outside. By the time Reppenagen got home, her good boy was gone.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO