NEW YORK — Officials with the New York State DEC are reminding people that candy wrappers are not recyclable and should be properly disposed of in the trash. They can’t go in your home recycling bin because they are often made of what’s known as multi-material packaging. This means the packaging is made up of different types of materials. You’ll notice most candy wrappers have a shiny metal on the inside as compared to the outside. This helps protect and keep treats fresh, but it makes the packaging very difficult to recycle because of the challenge of separating the materials from each other.

20 HOURS AGO