SNAPSHOT: Executive Director for Mechanicville Area Community Services Center honored as 2022 NYS Senate Woman of Distinction for the 43rd District
New York State Sen. Daphne Jordan (R,C,I-Halfmoon) honored Megan Quillinan, Executive Director for the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center (MACSC), as her 2022 NYS Senate Woman of Distinction for the 43rd Senate District. Jordan’s Woman of Distinction public ceremony recognized Quillinan’s contributions to the community, her years of selfless service, and her dedicated, highly effective public leadership that has made a positive and lasting difference for countless area families. (Photo provided)
Early voting: Where to go and what you need to know to vote
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Early voting for the 2022 election begins on Oct. 29 and ends on Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Statewide, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to vote in a number of races including the governor’s race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. Midterm elections feature U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican entrepreneur Joe Pinion, as well as local House races in NY-20 between U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) and Republican challenger Liz Joy, and in NY-21 with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) facing Democratic challenger Matt Castelli.
State announces Halloween crackdown on impaired driving
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that the New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless drivers during the Halloween weekend. State Police also will target the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide during the five-day period. This special enforcement period begins Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
DEC issues Halloween tips on candy wrappers, pumpkins
NEW YORK — Officials with the New York State DEC are reminding people that candy wrappers are not recyclable and should be properly disposed of in the trash. They can’t go in your home recycling bin because they are often made of what’s known as multi-material packaging. This means the packaging is made up of different types of materials. You’ll notice most candy wrappers have a shiny metal on the inside as compared to the outside. This helps protect and keep treats fresh, but it makes the packaging very difficult to recycle because of the challenge of separating the materials from each other.
Troy man arrested on felony drug charges following shoplifting investigation
HALFMOON, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Michael C. Mcdermott of Troy. and charged him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and a public health law violation.
East Greenbush man pleads not guilty to burglary, multiple assaults in Bethlehem
SELKIRK, N.Y. — Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced this week that Adam Matteson Jr., 36, of East Greenbush, pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Wednesday morning. The indictment, handed up on Oct. 21, includes one count of...
