FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mother who sought reconciliation after racist attack dies

BERLIN — (AP) — Mevlude Genc, who worked for reconcilition after five members of her family were killed in a racist attack that shook Germany in the early 1990s, has died. Authorities in Northrhine-Westphalia state said Sunday that Genc died at 79, providing no further details. Genc and...
The Independent

Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack in response to Hillary Clinton

Elon Musk has shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.On Saturday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is...

