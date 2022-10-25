Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
‘Somebody’s going to die’: Democrats warn of political violence after Paul Pelosi attack
Dire warnings after hammer assault on speaker’s husband and amid concern that security does not adequately reflect threats
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured in a stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations.
Mother who sought reconciliation after racist attack dies
BERLIN — (AP) — Mevlude Genc, who worked for reconcilition after five members of her family were killed in a racist attack that shook Germany in the early 1990s, has died. Authorities in Northrhine-Westphalia state said Sunday that Genc died at 79, providing no further details. Genc and...
Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack in response to Hillary Clinton
Elon Musk has shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.On Saturday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is...
Pelosi attack: Both sides condemn violence but differ on where to put responsibility
While members of both parties on Sunday condemned the attack on the House speaker's husband, they differed on who was to blame for extremist rhetoric.
