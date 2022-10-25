Read full article on original website
Orlando Science Center STEM preschool receives national accreditation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center Preschool has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. In order to earn accreditation from NAEYC, schools must go through an extensive self-study, quality-improvement process and verification that the program meets each of the ten program standards and hundreds of individual criteria.
