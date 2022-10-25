Read full article on original website
Jagster
4d ago
I always find it disturbing when someone of a different race or ethnic groups, says that those races and ethnic groups need roll models from those groups to inspire childern from those groups....That's BS, I never looked at skin color, gender or race when I like what someone was doing and it inspired me....this is more woke BS.
Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Rep. Karen Bass, Rick Caruso heat up in final stretch
Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are continuing down the final stretch of the campaign this week before the Nov. 8 general election. Both candidates are battling for endorsements they hope will bring them victory, with Bass becoming the city’s first female mayor if elected. With more than 100 in-person voting […]
POLITICO
A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga
THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
Gascón Recall Backers Get Expedited Hearing Over Signatures
Recall advocates say that until now the Registrar-Recorder's Office has not been as transparent as promised and that injunctive relief will give them more access and information to conduct their review.
capitalandmain.com
In High Poverty L.A. Neighborhoods, the Poor Pay More for Internet Service That Delivers Less
A recent study by the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity Los Angeles laid out the stark differences in pricing and availability of internet services from two of L.A. County’s internet service providers — dominant ISP Charter Spectrum and Frontier. In the San Fernando Valley, Charter Spectrum offers...
Unsolved Episode 311 - Gloria Huerta
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory profiles the case of Gloria Heurta.
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
beverlypress.com
O’Farrell offers constituents help with rent
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell launched a new program on Oct. 24 that will provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in the 13th District. “My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID19.” The rental aid program will accept applications through Nov. 4. Eligible tenants and small mom and pop landlords can apply by visiting cd13.com/rentalaid. If a tenant or landlord does not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted by calling (855)490-3481 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. O’Farrell’s District Office, located at 1722 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, is also accepting residents who prefer to complete an application in person.
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
davisvanguard.org
Kevin de León Attempts to Cover Up Racist Comments and Faces Strong Backlash from LA City Councilmembers, Public
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Democratic Councilman Kevin de León is facing serious public backlash after stating he intends to remain an active member of the Los Angeles City Council in light of a recent racism scandal. Despite nationwide urges for de León to resign from his...
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Citing a court-appointed monitor’s latest report on conditions in L.A. County jail, the ACLU sent a letter to L.A. County Supervisors calling on them to make investments required to reduce the jail mental health population.
LA's Project Roomkey Demobilization is On Schedule, According to LAHSA
Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey -- a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic -- have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee.
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
