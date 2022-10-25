ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I always find it disturbing when someone of a different race or ethnic groups, says that those races and ethnic groups need roll models from those groups to inspire childern from those groups....That's BS, I never looked at skin color, gender or race when I like what someone was doing and it inspired me....this is more woke BS.

POLITICO

A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga

THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beverlypress.com

O’Farrell offers constituents help with rent

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell launched a new program on Oct. 24 that will provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in the 13th District. “My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID19.” The rental aid program will accept applications through Nov. 4. Eligible tenants and small mom and pop landlords can apply by visiting cd13.com/rentalaid. If a tenant or landlord does not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted by calling (855)490-3481 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. O’Farrell’s District Office, located at 1722 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, is also accepting residents who prefer to complete an application in person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA

