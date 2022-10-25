ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Seahawks free picks plus our $200 DraftKings promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL season is close to the halfway point, but there is still plenty of time to sign up at DraftKings and take part in their newest welcome bonus. All new members can win $200 in free bets, and there is no DraftKings promo code required.
Syracuse.com

DraftKings promo code and bonus secures $200 for Packers vs. Bills

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With plenty of top matchups to wager on in the NFL in week 8, DraftKings has the perfect promotion to take advantage of the action. You can click here to sign up today with no promo code required.
GREEN BAY, WI
Syracuse.com

$1,000 FanDuel promo code and bonus for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you want to bet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva tonight, sign up for a new account at FanDuel Sportsbook using this link. All new customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.
Syracuse.com

Packers vs. Bills prediction, spread and odds for Sunday Night Football

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season may not be a Super Bowl preview, as the Green Bay Packers are struggling to the tune of a 3-4 record. On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills are 5-1 and currently favored to win the Super Bowl at +250 odds per DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo also has the benefit of playing at home on Sunday, making this matchup the most lopsided of the entire week based on spreads.
GREEN BAY, WI
Syracuse.com

Patriots vs. Jets prediction, spread and odds for Sunday: NFL Week 8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets are off to a surprising 5-2 start to their 2022 campaign, and they will try to keep the momentum going when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. New England is playing on a short week, as it fell to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football – dropping to 3-4 in the early stages of this season.
Syracuse.com

BetMGM promo code SYRACUSEGOAL plus our Avalanche vs. Islanders picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NHL is now in full force and there has never been a better time to sign up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account. BetMGM is offering all new users $200 in free bets and we’ll explain how in time for the Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders game tonight.
ELMONT, NY
Syracuse.com

