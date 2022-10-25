ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

Mustang GT350 Roadster: A Perfectly Imperfect Shelby Restomod

Tucked away behind the massive facilities of Carroll Shelby Industries in Gardena, CA, Jim Marietta leads a group known as the Original Venice Crew (OVC) that builds restomod Mustangs the exact same way he witnessed firsthand in the 1960s at Shelby American’s first shop. Today, Marietta imbues that intimate Shelby knowledge into continuation cars that practically […]
GARDENA, CA
MotorBiscuit

New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick

After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
fordauthority.com

Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023

With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
MICHIGAN STATE
Road & Track

I Bet You've Never Seen a 1966 Dodge Charger RV

Motorhomes and RVs don’t necessarily spring to mind as preferred vehicles for performance enthusiasts. While the rolling domiciles provide families with unrivaled access to the great outdoors, they aren't usually considered to be the high mark of automotive style. This 1966 Dodge Charger-turned-RV is an exception. Credit for the...
COLORADO STATE
Road & Track

The New Ford Super Duty Has 500 HP and 1200 Lb-Ft of Torque

In the world of American full-size pickups, more is always better. As such, Ford introduced a new "high-output" version of its 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 for the 2023 Super Duty, which thanks in part to a larger turbocharger, generates 500 horsepower and 1200 lb-ft of torque. Seems like a lot. Ford...
