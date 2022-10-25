Read full article on original website
Mustang GT350 Roadster: A Perfectly Imperfect Shelby Restomod
Tucked away behind the massive facilities of Carroll Shelby Industries in Gardena, CA, Jim Marietta leads a group known as the Original Venice Crew (OVC) that builds restomod Mustangs the exact same way he witnessed firsthand in the 1960s at Shelby American’s first shop. Today, Marietta imbues that intimate Shelby knowledge into continuation cars that practically […]
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick
After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Elegant Italian Cruiser Just Debuted at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, and You Can Drive It ‘Off the Lot’
With demand for high-end boats still outstripping supply, visitors to this week’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show are facing the reality of delivery dates stretching two to four years from now. But there’s one boat quietly making its North American debut at the show that can be “driven off...
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Road & Track
I Bet You've Never Seen a 1966 Dodge Charger RV
Motorhomes and RVs don’t necessarily spring to mind as preferred vehicles for performance enthusiasts. While the rolling domiciles provide families with unrivaled access to the great outdoors, they aren't usually considered to be the high mark of automotive style. This 1966 Dodge Charger-turned-RV is an exception. Credit for the...
Road & Track
The New Ford Super Duty Has 500 HP and 1200 Lb-Ft of Torque
In the world of American full-size pickups, more is always better. As such, Ford introduced a new "high-output" version of its 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 for the 2023 Super Duty, which thanks in part to a larger turbocharger, generates 500 horsepower and 1200 lb-ft of torque. Seems like a lot. Ford...
Hot Rod Magazine Will Post Every Issue From 1948 to 2021 Online for Free
More than 128,000 pages have been digitized with thousands of stories and photos from more than seven decades of car culture.
Youtuber Displays Questionable Judgment Launching Bowling Ball 3 Miles Using a Cannon
For hundreds of years, cannons were used for warfare, both on ships and on land. By the late 1800s/early 1900s, however, rifle shells made the cumbersome cannonballs obsolete. And soon, autocannons more closely resembling machine guns than the black powder cannons of yore became the preferred weapon for combat vehicles.
