Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting. The post Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
calcoastnews.com
Man attempts to cash forged check in Orcutt, arrested after check
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Santa Maria men after they allegedly attempted to cash a forged check at an Orcutt bank on Tuesday, which prompted a chase and search for one of the suspects. Shortly before 3 p.m., employees at a bank in the 1100 block of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police
San Luis Obispo Police arrested four people on possession of burglary tools used to steal catalytic converters during a traffic stop on Phillips and Grove Street just before 4 a.m. Friday morning. The post Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta
SBC Fire officials say the two women injured are employees of the United Family Thrift Store in Goleta.
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murder
A judge on Thursday sentenced a Grover Beach man to 30 years to life in prison for the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence “Larry” Bross. [KSBY]. David James Krause, 42, has a lengthy criminal history. On a single day in June 2016, while a felon in possession of a firearm, Krause started a fire, stole a bus and crashed it, burglarized a home and stole a car and crashed it.
Daily Nexus
Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected
A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
calcoastnews.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Nipomo
Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Nipomo on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a home on fire on Viejo Road near Sandy Way. The residents were not home at the time. Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home...
Two schools put on lockdown after shooting in Santa Maria
El Camino Junior High and Robert Bruce Elementary school were placed under lockdown on Monday, Oct. 24, at around 12:30 p.m. after a shooting on W. Hermosa St.
Driver in fatal collision near Gaviota arrested for potential DUI in Friday morning crash
California Highway Patrol announced just before 2 p.m. Friday that the driver responsible for the deaths of two young women was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The post Driver in fatal collision near Gaviota arrested for potential DUI in Friday morning crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc City Fire Department responds to abandoned car fire
Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a single-car fire early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street
Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the 500 block of East Arrellaga St. around 11:30 a.m. for the Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS store on State Street. The post Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family
Have you ever looked at someone who’s homeless and asked, How did they end up there? Was it something they did? Are they doing anything to change their situation? Gina’s journey, is just one story that answers those questions. The post Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant. On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
