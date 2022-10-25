There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.016, or -2.37%, to $0.66. The Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. has recorded 3,657 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, Enters a 4-Year Supplier Agreement with U.S Government Contractor, All American Contracting Solutions, Inc. for 225 of Vayu’s G1 UAV’s and 250 KnuckleBuster Tactical UAVs Worth in Excess of $100 Million.

2 DAYS AGO