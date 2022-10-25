ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Reggie's Sleepout returns, raising money for youth in Iowa facing homelessness

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake Stadium became an overnight camp space on Saturday, as groups came out to raise awareness and money for youth experiencing homelessness in Iowa during Reggie's Sleepout. Reggie's Sleepout is an annual event organized by Iowa Homeless Youth Centers (IHYC). The organization works to eliminate...
Drought costs farmers and consumers in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The water levels are extremely low, and that's not good for soybean farmers. This water ultimately flows into the Mississippi River, and that's having an impact on farmers. Past weather conditions are slowing down that very important maritime transportation system. This drought is severe...
KCCI Archive: Iowa's best grocery store bagger

URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa's best of the best baggers competed head to head in 1989. Six baggers competed that year. They were judged on how quickly the items were bagged, how many bags were used and their appearance. Judges say it was a close call, but the top bag...
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Winter energy bill assistance to open for Iowans that qualify

Some Iowans may qualify for financial assistance to help them pay their Winter heating bills. Mid-American Energy says they don't expect gas prices to be higher than they were last year, but that still depends on your usage. To keep your costs low, try to set your thermostat at 68...
Hearing to be held Friday to revisit Iowa's fetal heartbeat bill

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A hearing will be held on Friday to revisit Iowa's stalled fetal heartbeat law. Gov. Kim Reynolds wants the court to lift the injunction against the measure, which would further limit abortion access in the state. The law passed in 2018. It outlaws abortion at...
Cloudier Sunday before changes next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Headlines:. Benign weather continues across central Iowa in this final weekend of October. A system approaching from the south will spread some clouds over the state tonight into Sunday, but no more moisture than that. The extra clouds will keep temps from falling too much tonight or warming a ton Sunday afternoon. Expect low-to-mid-60s for highs Sunday. Trick-or-treaters heading out Sunday or Monday evening will get temperatures cooling from the 60s to the 50s.
Finally! Hawkeyes offense comes alive in win over Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Drew Stevens kicked four field goals as Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with their highest point total of the season. This content...
World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighty years after he was sent to Europe for World War II, Andrew Conn celebrated his 102nd birthday with friends at an assisted living facility in Grinnell. Conn was drafted at age 21, and he stayed in Europe from D-Day to the Battle of the...
VIDEO: Driver hit by suspects fleeing police talks about the experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles crashed into a man in a pickup truck on an interstate in Kentucky while attempting to flee from police after a carjacking, police say. Stephen Snipp was towing a boat with his pickup truck, heading back from spending the day on the lake, when he was hit by the suspects.
