DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Headlines:. Benign weather continues across central Iowa in this final weekend of October. A system approaching from the south will spread some clouds over the state tonight into Sunday, but no more moisture than that. The extra clouds will keep temps from falling too much tonight or warming a ton Sunday afternoon. Expect low-to-mid-60s for highs Sunday. Trick-or-treaters heading out Sunday or Monday evening will get temperatures cooling from the 60s to the 50s.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO