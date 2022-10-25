New book offers insight into Caleb Freeman's story of trust, family and miracles

NEWCASTLE ― It would be hard to tell the story about a local teenager's recovery from a severe brain injury without including his loving and courageous family.

And it would be extremely difficult to talk about how people all over the world embraced Caleb Freeman's story without talking abut his parents, the Rev. Jeremy Freeman and his wife Emily, who began a prayer movement and a powerful social media mantra "#butGod" ― born of their faith in the Lord.

The good thing is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Newcastle didn't try to separate Caleb's story from the Freeman family's overarching story in his new book "#butGod: The Power of Hope When Catastrophe Crashes In" (Thomas Nelson). The preacher writes not only about Caleb's journey but he also shares how it is woven into the fabric of the Freeman family's journey of faith ― as another remarkable testimony about the faithfulness of God.

Released on Tuesday, the new book sheds light on how the Freemans have trusted God in matters of life and death ― when His divine plan turned out the way they hoped and even when it didn't.

"I always say that you can trust God in death and in life and everything in between because that's the thing, like this book ― it's more than just Caleb story," Jeremy Freeman said in a recent interview. "It tells the story of what it's like to lose a child, what it's like to walk through really hard things and then how to do that without losing your faith."

Caleb's story became a global narrative shortly after a December night in 2017 when he and his younger brother Clayton headed off to a University of Oklahoma men's basketball game in Norman. Caleb had been 16 when the "catastrophe" referred to in the title of his dad's new book occurred: the pickup truck Caleb was driving collided with a semi-truck. While Clayton wasn't seriously injured, Caleb sustained life-threatening injuries and his family feared he wouldn't survive.

"God has brought me a long way," Caleb said during a recent interview at First Baptist-Newcastle.

Reliving hard places and miracles

To write the book, Jeremy Freeman had to pluck from his memory the painful details of that difficult time in 2017. What was it like reliving the moment that he and his wife Emily learned about the accident? For the minister, it meant recalling the alarm that instantly arose in his heart.

"It was utter panic," he said. "You get that call that every parent dreads, that your child has been in a wreck."

However, he said telling the story chronicled in the book was important enough to take the journey back in time. He and his wife proved to be a powerful writing team. While the new book mostly features Jeremy Freeman's narrative, excerpts from Emily Freeman's journal that she created on the night of the accident are also included and make for sincere and powerful additions to the story.

In the book, Jeremy Freeman writes that he had not healed from the death of his son Trey four years before Caleb and Clayton were in the accident. How then, was he supposed to believe God for Caleb's life?

Jeremy Freeman wrote that he drew on his faith and prepared for whatever was to come. He did know that although Caleb's prognosis was grim, God had the final say. And that's where the hashtag "#butGod" was birthed.

When a nurse told him that Caleb needed a miracle, the minister said he almost fell to the ground. Instead he sent out some messages.

"'I texted my family, in our church staff and I said 'Here's what the doctors and nurses are saying.' And I typed in those two words, 'but God' ― it's all I said 'but God,'" he said. "Because I didn't know if it had ever been on a T shirt or a book. At that point, it was just saying, 'if God doesn't step in, Caleb's gone.' It means that God has the final say.

In the recent interview, the preacher said much later after the accident, a highway patrol trooper and family friend told the Freemans that a fatality team had been called in because Caleb was an organ donor. Jeremy Freeman said they didn't know that detail at that time but they did know to keep praying for Caleb.

In that hour, in that dark place, "butGod" was more than a hashtag or a slogan. The "Pray for Caleb" Facebook page the family created was a true petition for prayers.

Both reflected the real-life crisis at hand and how the Freemans chose to meet it by relying on their faith.

Through the "Pray for Caleb" Facebook page, the Freemans shared their son's day-to-day progress with hundreds of people across the globe. Their journey, Caleb's journey, inspired family, friends and strangers who celebrated Caleb's improvement every step of the way. For example, the Freemans posted a video of Caleb walking with assistance and the footage got more than 200,000 views within a few days. A video of the teen writing a word on a dry erase board garnered more than 300,000 views. Soon, t-shirts and signage were created to celebrate Caleb and the power of prayer.

It seemed fitting to include the hashtag in the new book's title.

Caleb, now 21, was sitting smiling and in good spirits with his dad in the recent interview at the church. His life has changed physically ― his speech is slower, but he's talking. His gait is different than it was before the accident, but he's walking ... and running (and he can plank!). An avid cross-country runner and the best runner for his school at the time of the crash, Caleb participated in a high school cross country run in 2019, inspiring his teammates and countless others.

He really wants people to know that the physical changes do not compare with his spiritual transformation ― which reflects his closer relationship with the Lord ― and that's the change that matters.

"You impress people from a distance and you impact people up close," he said. "I feel like it's the same with Jesus."

Jeremy Freeman agreed. In the book, he writes that Caleb's physical recovery is deemed a miracle, but his spiritual evolution also is a miracle, maybe more important than any other. He said it's a sign of how God has performed a miracle in Caleb's heart and inspired him to tell others about the Lord.

The pair have traveled to many places to share Caleb's story and they have met people who embraced it as well as those who are skeptical. Jeremy Freeman said the new book is not just for Bible believers but for those sceptics ― people who are critical of the faith ― who wonder how the family that lost one son could still have faith in God. They wonder if Caleb had died, would the family still have faith in the Lord. Trey Freeman was 7 when he died from a genetic immunodeficiency about four years prior to Caleb's accident.

Jeremy Freeman said he has an answer for them.

"We say God always has the final say. So then somebody says, 'Well, what if Caleb would have died?' and I'd say, 'Well, you have to trust Him in that too,'" he said.

"We don't want people to think, 'Oh, you only trust God because Caleb lived and did well.' We've trusted God through death. And we've trusted him with Caleb, and in all these challenges. 'But God' is saying God gets the final say and we trust Him with that."

'Thank you' Oklahoma

Both Caleb and Jeremy Freeman said they wanted people to know how grateful they are as a family for all the prayers and encouragement over the years. Jeremy Freeman said Caleb's story ― the family's story ― is an Oklahoma story in so many ways.

"You know, we're very thankful ― Oklahoma has been really good to us and people in the state have rallied around Caleb," Jeremy Freeman said.

"I feel like in many ways, it's like the whole state has been rooting for Caleb, cheering him on. And when you have people in your corner rooting for you, it really makes a difference. So we're grateful. We love our state. We love our community that has been rooting for us. It's amazing."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: New book offers insight into Caleb Freeman's story of trust, family and miracles