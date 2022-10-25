Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
Tesla's Latest OTA Update Speeds Up Charging Time And Adds New Features
Tesla is credited for introducing over-the-air (OTA) updates to the automotive industry and continues to roll out software that provides owners with better cars, more features, and added convenience. The latest upgrade, 2022.40.1, isn't as significant as past updates, but there's plenty to get excited about. For a start, the battery will now charge more efficiently.
2023 Ford Edge Range Gets Big Discounts Before The Compact Crossover Is Discontinued
The Ford Edge is being handed a fairly generous discount for the remainder of the year and the first three months of 2023. Discounts vary based on the region, but some deals include a $3,000 cash bonus bundled with a low APR for financing. In New York and Detroit, Ford...
Volkswagen's High-Performance R Division Is Going All-Electric
The Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R is a very popular choice for hot hatch enthusiasts, despite its shortcomings which include a lack of backlighting for the climate control interface and the choice to include highly annoying touch capacitive controls on the steering wheel. Fortunately, VW is working to correct at least the latter of those two issues by reviving real buttons, but the automaker is about to provoke the ire of its fans for another reason: high-performance R models are going all-electric by 2030.
2023 Dodge Challenger And Charger Arrive With Special Updates And New Pricing
Dodge is well aware that its upcoming Last Call model will sell out rapidly. It recently disclosed the prices of the six special edition models it has revealed so far, as well as an online portal that will help customers find these cars. It seems 2023 is going to be...
Toyota Launches Upgraded GR Supra GT4 Evo For 2023 Racing Season
Despite criticisms about how much it shares with the BMW Z4 and the arrival of the new Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Supra remains a cracking sports car. This year, it got even better with the long-awaited arrival of a manual transmission for the 3.0-liter models, making it an even more engaging partner.
New Toyota GR86 Coming With Turbo And Hybrid Engines
The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
Ferrari Invents Tactile Feedback ESP System For Electric Supercars
There is no doubt that Ferrari has mastered the art of electronic chassis control. With a twist of the "manettino" mounted on the steering wheel, you can tweak the dynamics of a Ferrari 296, or any other current Ferrari, to perfectly suit the driving conditions. By tweaking the adaptive suspension,...
Ford and Volkswagen Shut Down Self-Driving Startup Argo.Ai Due To Costs
The road to full self-driving (FSD) was always expected to be challenging, but things have been more difficult than anticipated. Now, in yet another blow to society's FSD hopes and dreams, Ford and VW have announced they are shuttering Pittsburgh-based Argo AI as they restructure their plans and temper their expectations regarding self-driving technology. We're probably not going to see a self-driving ID.Buzz anytime soon, then.
Tesla Semi Truck Is Government Verified And Ready For Delivery
The Tesla Semi has reached yet another impressive milestone. The EPA recently gave the Semi a Certificate of Conformity with the Clean Air Act, granted by the Office of Transportation and Air Quality in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The certificate, discovered by Teslarati, doesn't mention the Semi by name, but it...
GM Humiliated After Photoshopping GMC Sierra EV Onto A Rivian R1T
General Motors has come under fire after an image posted to the GM Design Instagram page sparked outrage amongst users. Why? Well, the seemingly innocent rendering of the new GMC Sierra EV (seen below) is based on an earlier image of the Rivian R1T, with details such as the background, the vehicle's rear window, the side mirrors, and the wheels remaining unchanged.
Flying Car Company Attracts Big Time Tesla Investor
Alef Aeronautics, a flying car company based in California, has caught the attention of prominent investor Tim Draper, reports Reuters. Draper has provided the company with $3 million of seed capital, explaining why to the news agency. "I put more [money into the company] when I saw that they had...
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
Listen To The Magnificent Growl Of The New Pagani Utopia's V12 Engine
After ten years in production, Pagani has called it quits with the Huayra. The bewitching hypercar was immediately replaced with the equally striking Utopia, a $2.5 million beauty with an engine that sounds so good, company founder Horacio Pagani reportedly composed accompanying piano pieces for the vehicle's reveal. Now that...
Toyota Heads To SEMA 2022 With 10-Second GR Supra
Toyota USA is planning to wow the crowds at SEMA 2022 with a pair of modified Toyota GR Supra sports cars. With just $10,000, the automaker plans to develop "10-second twins," which is clearly a reference to the now-iconic movie, The Fast And The Furious. A new video series documents...
2,500-HP Drag Race: Bugatti Divo Vs. Tesla Model S Plaid
If you're lucky enough to roll around town in a Bugatti Divo, you'll be comforted by the fact that few cars could beat you to the next traffic light. Of course, you paid $6 million for that privilege - but that doesn't mean you're safe. The incredibly quick Tesla Model S Plaid strikes fear into the heart of any hypercar owner.
We Drove A Nissan Z To FuelFest Las Vegas 2022
When Nissan asked if I would like to drive the new Z to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to put it on display at FuelFest and then hang out the next day at the car festival, I tried to act cool and not bite the PR manager's hand off. FuelFest is still a cool new roving fixture in the automotive calendar, and the Z is still rare enough that if you drive one across a city, at least two people will call out to ask about it at traffic lights. For added measure, I would get a few minutes to chat with one of the event organizers, Cody Walker. A few weeks later, the Nissan Z arrived with its sophisticated new looks shown off by dark grey paint. Then on Friday, we hit the five-hour road trip across the desert for a weekend of warm weather and tuner cars mixed in with a music festival. What could possibly go wrong? A dust storm blowing in, that's what.
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Updated With New Zircon Sand Color In The UK
The ND (fourth-generation) Mazda MX-5 Miata has been on sale since 2016, which means we've had seven years of the current-gen model. But while rumors and reports abound of what to expect from a next-gen version - potentially with a hybrid powertrain - it appears we'll be waiting a little while longer for that fifth-generation model. Spy shots have revealed another facelift (ND3) for the current generation, but even this will wait, as details for the 2023 model year have been announced, at least for the British market.
2023 Toyota Corolla Dropping The Manual Is Completely Justified
If you want a new Toyota Corolla with a manual transmission, your only hope is to spend at least $35,900 on the feisty GR Corolla. Following the announcement of 2023 updates to the Corolla in the USA, none of the non-GR models can be had with a stick shift any longer.
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Production Begins As Demand Increases
The all-new Honda CR-V Hybrid has officially entered production as the Japanese manufacturer begins its transition into an electrified-only car manufacturer. This new variant will be assembled at three of the brand's production facilities in North America, the first of which is its Canadian facility, making it the first hybrid car to be assembled there.
