When Nissan asked if I would like to drive the new Z to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to put it on display at FuelFest and then hang out the next day at the car festival, I tried to act cool and not bite the PR manager's hand off. FuelFest is still a cool new roving fixture in the automotive calendar, and the Z is still rare enough that if you drive one across a city, at least two people will call out to ask about it at traffic lights. For added measure, I would get a few minutes to chat with one of the event organizers, Cody Walker. A few weeks later, the Nissan Z arrived with its sophisticated new looks shown off by dark grey paint. Then on Friday, we hit the five-hour road trip across the desert for a weekend of warm weather and tuner cars mixed in with a music festival. What could possibly go wrong? A dust storm blowing in, that's what.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO