Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix among Top 20 cities for highest income needed to afford rent
Rising rents have made it increasingly difficult to live comfortably in large cities, where the cost of living is already high. In a new study, SmartAsset calculated the income needed to comfortably afford rent in the 25 largest U.S. cities and our findings show Phoenix ranked among the 20 cities with the highest income needed to afford rent.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 28-31
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Dia de los Muertos celebrations to hot air balloon festivals, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 28-31. If you're looking for more Halloween and fall-themed events happening this month, check out our list of festive and spooky attractions in the Valley.
Thrillist
15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix
Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
azbigmedia.com
40-acre development site in Surprise sells for $1,840,000
A 40-acre development site, located at the southwest corner of 171st Avenue and Dixileta Drive in Surprise, Arizona, has sold for $1,840,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented both the seller, Dixileta 40, LLC and the buyers, HOH Investments and Dixileta171, LLC. The buyers are both privately held real estate investment firms focused on value-add assets.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
SignalsAZ
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
Infant Died In A Bicycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace. It happened at about 3.30 p.m. The Police were called to the scene where a mother and her infant had been involved in a bicycle crash.
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 2...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home
Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms
MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
AZFamily
Powerball jackpot climbs
Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The “House of Haunts” is giving you...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
thefoothillsfocus.com
State’s largest tree moving into the Outlets
The Outlets at Anthem will, for the 21st year, host the state’s tallest Christmas tree when it pulls in on a 40-foot flatbed truck at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The 70-foot-tall, 20-feet-wide tree is coming from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the border between Oregon and California. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
