Syracuse football box score vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 16 Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Notre...
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 7?

Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,421 votes (69.45%) Bishop Ludden’s Kenyon King is this week’s Section III football player of the week. The senior linebacker helped lead the Gaelic Knights to a 13-0 victory over Marcellus in Week 7. King anchored Bishop Ludden’s defense with 11 tackles and three sacks in the win.
Syracuse drops first home game, giving up its most points all season in 41-24 loss to Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — After backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson gave Syracuse football a glimmer of hope in the third quarter, everything came crashing down in the fourth. Garrett Shrader was out of the game with an unknown injury. Del Rio-Wilson reignited the Orange, pulling it to within one score of the Irish. The SU defense had held Notre Dame to only one field goal, forcing three-and-outs on two-consecutive drives.
Central Valley Academy knocks off Syracuse ITC in Class B football quarterfinals (44 photos)

The Central Valley Academy varsity football team accomplished two feats Friday evening. Not only did the fifth-seeded Thunder beat fourth-seeded Institute of Technology Central in the Class B quarterfinals, they also picked up the program’s first-ever playoff win since the Ilion and Mohawk Central Schools merged in 2013 to become CVA, according to head coach Jon Cole.
