Section III playoff roundup: Liverpool advances to Class AA girls volleyball semifinals
Third-seeded Liverpool took care of business against sixth-seeded Auburn in Saturday afternoon’s Class AA girls volleyball sectional quarterfinals. The Warriors (14-4) blanked Auburn in three straight games: 25-13, 25-8, 25-1.
HS football playoffs: Utica Proctor holds on in OT to beat Liverpool in Class AA thriller
Junior running back Jerquell Henderson caught a seven-yard pass from senior quarterback Todd Abraham on Saturday in overtime to give fourth-seeded Utica Proctor a quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Liverpool. After the score, the Raiders defense held the Warriors on fourth down to secure the 20-14 victory and a spot in...
Syracuse football box score vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 16 Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Notre...
Fighting Irish score a knockout: Syracuse football loses to Notre Dame 41-24 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Irish eyes were smiling in Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. And we’re not talking about on Tipperary Hill.
Notre Dame flexes on Syracuse defense; QB change sparks offense (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A blocked punt in the fourth quarter leading to an easy touchdown was the knockout blow delivered by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game it physically dominated Syracuse on Saturday afternoon in a sold-out JMA Wireless Dome. Let’s take a look at the best...
Limited depth, an interception and a blocked punt doomed Syracuse as it gave up 41 points to Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was never a doubt that Notre Dame was going to attempt to run Syracuse football into the ground. With three talented running backs in Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree, the Irish would have fresh legs on nearly every rushing attempt.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 7?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,421 votes (69.45%) Bishop Ludden’s Kenyon King is this week’s Section III football player of the week. The senior linebacker helped lead the Gaelic Knights to a 13-0 victory over Marcellus in Week 7. King anchored Bishop Ludden’s defense with 11 tackles and three sacks in the win.
Class AA football playoff roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville advance
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
Syracuse drops first home game, giving up its most points all season in 41-24 loss to Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — After backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson gave Syracuse football a glimmer of hope in the third quarter, everything came crashing down in the fourth. Garrett Shrader was out of the game with an unknown injury. Del Rio-Wilson reignited the Orange, pulling it to within one score of the Irish. The SU defense had held Notre Dame to only one field goal, forcing three-and-outs on two-consecutive drives.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
Class C football playoff roundup: Holland Patent edges Bishop Ludden, 18-14
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan Koenig sparked Holland Patent on a rally from a halftime deficit to claim an 18-14 win over host Bishop-Ludden in a Section III Class C quarterfinal game on Friday. No. 5 Holland Patent (7-2) advances to meet top-seeded Adirondack in a semifinal contest Saturday at Cicero-North...
Class B football playoff roundup: Camden takes care of Chittenango in sectional quarterfinals
Third-seeded Camden garnered a plethora of playmakers to aid in the team’s 44-21 victory over sixth-seeded Chittenango on Friday in the sectional quarterfinal round.
Why did the Syracuse-Notre Dame sellout have a higher attendance than N.C. State win?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though a significant chunk of Syracuse football fans had left long before the clock expired, the Orange’s first home game against Notre Dame since 2003 was its most attended thus far of the 2022 season. There were 49,861 fans in the JMA Wireless Dome at...
Class A football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior scores 6 TDs in quarterfinal win over ESM
Fayetteville-Manlius senior running back TJ Conley scored six touchdowns in his team’s Class A sectional quarterfinal victory over eighth-seeded East Syracuse Minoa on Friday night. “TJ’s just been a leader all year,” F-M coach Dan Sullivan said. “He’s battled through a couple of minor injuries here and there, but...
Live playoff scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (quarterfinals)
The quarterfinal round of the Section III football playoffs come s to a close Saturday with a slate of six games, including a Class AA matchup between Liverpool and Utica Proctor. >> Meet the Section III football regular-season scoring champions.
Westhill defense comes up big in Section III Class B championship win (45 photos, video)
Cortland, N.Y. — Defense was on full display in Westhill’s 2-0 Section III Class B championship win over Central Valley Academy on Friday night.
Central Valley Academy knocks off Syracuse ITC in Class B football quarterfinals (44 photos)
The Central Valley Academy varsity football team accomplished two feats Friday evening. Not only did the fifth-seeded Thunder beat fourth-seeded Institute of Technology Central in the Class B quarterfinals, they also picked up the program’s first-ever playoff win since the Ilion and Mohawk Central Schools merged in 2013 to become CVA, according to head coach Jon Cole.
Garrett Williams leaves SU-Notre Dame game on crutches; Garrett Shrader’s status unknown
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football could be without two of its biggest stars as it attempts to mount a comeback against Notre Dame. Garrett Williams will not return for SU after heading to the locker room on crutches. Williams was injured on Ja’Had Carter’s interception return in the second...
New Hartford remains perfect with Section III Class A girls soccer championship win (40 photos, video)
Cortland, N.Y. — The New Hartford girls soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to 56 games with a 2-1 win over top-seeded East Syracuse Minoa in the Section III Class A championship Friday night.
Watch: Highlights from Friday’s Section III girls soccer championship games (videos)
Four Section III girls soccer champions were crowned on Friday night in Cortland. New Hartford, Westhill, Sauquoit Valley and Cincinnatus were winners and advance to regional play next week. Click on the links below to read about the games and view highlight videos from each game.
