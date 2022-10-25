Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Sunak appointed Britain’s Prime Minister, vows support for Ukraine will be ‘as strong as ever’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to support Ukraine to the “conclusion” of its battle to repel invading Russian troops as the Kremlin said it sees “no grounds” for a positive shift in relations with the United Kingdom.
Putin says world faces dangerous decade, rejects West’s attempts to ‘dominate’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the world faces the most dangerous decade since World War II and predicted that the historical period of the West’s “undivided dominance over world affairs” is coming to an end.
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Police: Men attack vigil outside Iranian embassy in Berlin
German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured
2 Americans are among the dead in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
South Korean officials say at least 26 foreign nationals were among the more than 150 people killed in the incident in Seoul's Itaewon district. Many were young adults celebrating Halloween.
Ukrainian troops holding out in eastern Ukraine as Russia repeats unfounded dirty bomb claim
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian troops are holding out against attacks near two towns in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported on October 26, saying the front line has not significantly changed. Zelenskiy said the fiercest battles...
Putin declares Taiwan is China’s, bashes ‘old woman’ Pelosi’s visit
At a conference on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the island of Taiwan belongs to China and asked “why did that old woman to go to Taiwan,” referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island earlier this year. Putin’s remarks come as he has sought closer ties with China and made efforts to change the current Western-dominated geopolitical world order.
Russian official says Western commercial satellites could become ‘legitimate’ targets
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A senior official from Russia’s Foreign Ministry has warned that Western commercial satellites could become “legitimate” targets for Moscow if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director...
Chinese dissidents, activists await release from house arrest, forced ‘vacation’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese police have yet to release dissidents and rights activists from house arrest and other restrictions in the wake of the 20th party congress, with one activist detained for breaking restrictions, people targeted by the measures told Radio Free Asia on Tuesday.
Russia strikes Kyiv and Zaporizhzhya as Ukrainian advance prompts massive Kherson evacuations
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian forces have launched fresh strikes on targets in Kyiv and the city of Zaporizhzhya, the military and officials said on October 27, as Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near two towns in the eastern region of the Donbas and the Moscow-installed administration left Kherson.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
Moscow-appointed authorities say 70,000 people have left Kherson
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine’s Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on October 27 that more than 70,000 people have left the region’s capital, the strategic city of Kherson, as heavy fighting between Russian forces and advancing Ukrainian troops continue.
Keen Sword to test ‘interoperability’ between the Japanese and US militaries
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Japanese and U.S. militaries will hold another large-scale joint exercise next month, this time also joined by ships and aircraft from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Exercise ‘Keen Sword’ will take place from Nov....
Progressive House Democrats withdraw letter urging negotiations to end war in Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus has withdrawn a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The letter, signed by 30 members of the caucus, urged President Joe Biden...
China censors searches for ‘Hu Jintao,’ the former president removed from congress
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese government censors on Monday limited keyword searches for former president Hu Jintao, who was unceremoniously removed from the ruling Chinese Communist Party congress over the weekend. Seated at the leaders’ rostrum on Saturday, a confused-looking...
US automaker Ford completes exit from Russia
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. automaker Ford has completed its withdrawal from the Russian market with the sale of its 49 percent stake in the Russian-based Sollers Ford joint venture. Ford said on October 26 that it had finalized...
