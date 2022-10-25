This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. It is fascinating to me that billions of people exist around the world and show up to their day with a different purpose. Equally fascinating is that we often lead transactional lives and fail to discover one another’s “why.” As a public servant, many of us wear our “why” on our sleeve, yet others do not. I recently reclaimed my “why” in my motherland of Bosnia. I am showing up in a more vulnerable way.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO