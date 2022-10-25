ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

People stuck in elevators on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

West Genesee wins ScareFest cheerleading competition (172 photos)

The West Genesee girls cheerleading team took home the top prize at the ScareFest competition held at North Syracuse Junior High School on Saturday. “The girls worked really hard all week and despite a couple of missing players during practices, were able to pull it together,” West Genesee coach Tiffany Rutledge said. “They worked as a team really hard to pull off the win today.”
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cleveland Monsters down Syracuse Crunch, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-3-1-2 on the season and 0-1-0-2 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central Valley Academy knocks off Syracuse ITC in Class B football quarterfinals (44 photos)

The Central Valley Academy varsity football team accomplished two feats Friday evening. Not only did the fifth-seeded Thunder beat fourth-seeded Institute of Technology Central in the Class B quarterfinals, they also picked up the program’s first-ever playoff win since the Ilion and Mohawk Central Schools merged in 2013 to become CVA, according to head coach Jon Cole.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: What is your why?

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. It is fascinating to me that billions of people exist around the world and show up to their day with a different purpose. Equally fascinating is that we often lead transactional lives and fail to discover one another’s “why.” As a public servant, many of us wear our “why” on our sleeve, yet others do not. I recently reclaimed my “why” in my motherland of Bosnia. I am showing up in a more vulnerable way.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 16 Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Notre...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America

Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Nation spiritual leader hopes Micron honors its commitment to hire locally

Syracuse, N.Y. — The spiritual leader for the Onondaga Nation is hopeful about what the $100 billion Micron project will do for the county. Tadodaho Sid Hill, of the Onondaga Nation, said he was honored to be invited to Onondaga Community College where President Joe Biden came to speak Thursday about the deal with Micron Technology to build huge computer chip plants in Clay.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy