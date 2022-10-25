Read full article on original website
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
$600K home in Onondaga: See 156 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales were back up slightly last week, with 156 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath raised ranch in the Town of Onondaga that sold for $600,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
MacKenzie Scott donates $9M to help erase racial health disparities in Syracuse, Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
West Genesee wins ScareFest cheerleading competition (172 photos)
The West Genesee girls cheerleading team took home the top prize at the ScareFest competition held at North Syracuse Junior High School on Saturday. “The girls worked really hard all week and despite a couple of missing players during practices, were able to pull it together,” West Genesee coach Tiffany Rutledge said. “They worked as a team really hard to pull off the win today.”
Class AA football playoff roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville advance
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
Cleveland Monsters down Syracuse Crunch, 4-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-3-1-2 on the season and 0-1-0-2 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.
Central NY judge wins $3 million on NY Lottery ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe it!’
Salina, N.Y. - When Salina town Justice Anthony Piraino strolled into a Liverpool shop to buy his daily newspapers one day last month, he was attracted by a display of bright red Lottery scratch-off tickets. “It looked interesting and it was a new game,” said Piraino, who is also a...
A creative wave on the West Side: Stay Fresh to expand with new gallery space, beer and coffee bar
It’s Stay Fresh’s world and we’re just living in it. For almost a decade, Syracuse’s funkiest multidisciplinary design studio and gallery has been a cornerstone of the local art community, and has helped elevate some of Syracuse’s most iconic brands including Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard’s 1911 Established.
Fighting Irish score a knockout: Syracuse football loses to Notre Dame 41-24 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Irish eyes were smiling in Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. And we’re not talking about on Tipperary Hill.
Central Valley Academy knocks off Syracuse ITC in Class B football quarterfinals (44 photos)
The Central Valley Academy varsity football team accomplished two feats Friday evening. Not only did the fifth-seeded Thunder beat fourth-seeded Institute of Technology Central in the Class B quarterfinals, they also picked up the program’s first-ever playoff win since the Ilion and Mohawk Central Schools merged in 2013 to become CVA, according to head coach Jon Cole.
CNY Inspirations: What is your why?
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. It is fascinating to me that billions of people exist around the world and show up to their day with a different purpose. Equally fascinating is that we often lead transactional lives and fail to discover one another’s “why.” As a public servant, many of us wear our “why” on our sleeve, yet others do not. I recently reclaimed my “why” in my motherland of Bosnia. I am showing up in a more vulnerable way.
Notre Dame flexes on Syracuse defense; QB change sparks offense (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A blocked punt in the fourth quarter leading to an easy touchdown was the knockout blow delivered by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game it physically dominated Syracuse on Saturday afternoon in a sold-out JMA Wireless Dome. Let’s take a look at the best...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 16 Syracuse football team for its 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Syracuse football box score vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 16 Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Notre...
Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America
Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
James Perrotti: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire
James Perrotti, 1948-2022: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. If you needed your mail, James Perrotti would be sure to deliver it with a smile –...
Onondaga Nation spiritual leader hopes Micron honors its commitment to hire locally
Syracuse, N.Y. — The spiritual leader for the Onondaga Nation is hopeful about what the $100 billion Micron project will do for the county. Tadodaho Sid Hill, of the Onondaga Nation, said he was honored to be invited to Onondaga Community College where President Joe Biden came to speak Thursday about the deal with Micron Technology to build huge computer chip plants in Clay.
