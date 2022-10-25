ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
redwave2024
4d ago

Stop!!!! We need to stop all this irresponsible building!! We're about to hit a recession & we'll see the market adjust itself - we don't need to add more housing

bostonagentmagazine.com

New luxury Back Bay residence opens for occupancy

A newly constructed luxury residence at 212 Stuart St. is open to residents. Located at the intersection of Back Bay and Bay Village, 212 Stuart St. is Greystar Real Estate Partners’ first ground-up development in Boston. The previously vacant lot now houses a 19-story building with more than 1,200...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday

BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
BOSTON, MA
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings

With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site

WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
WORCESTER, MA
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Commits to Carbon Neutral by 2030

Boston – Chapman Construction/Design announced it has launched a new sustainability initiative, committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and promoting John Hyde to senior sustainability manager. Chapman is the first construction manager to commit to carbon neutrality in New England. To support its commitment to carbon neutrality, Chapman...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Vote Yes on Ballot Question One

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group says shoppers should be wary of “certified pre-owned” vehicles

DEDHAM, Mass. — The word “certified” is often advertised at dealerships and used-car lots, but what exactly does it mean?. According to Consumers’ Checkbook, the automotive industry began using the term in the 1990′s to reassure used-car buyers worried about bringing home a lemon. “Certified pre-owned” vehicles are marketed as used cars or trucks that have been inspected and refurbished by the dealer.
DEDHAM, MA
therealdeal.com

Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme

It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA

