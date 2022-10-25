Read full article on original website
redwave2024
4d ago
Stop!!!! We need to stop all this irresponsible building!! We’re about to hit a recession & we’ll see the market adjust itself - we don’t need to add more housing
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com
New luxury Back Bay residence opens for occupancy
A newly constructed luxury residence at 212 Stuart St. is open to residents. Located at the intersection of Back Bay and Bay Village, 212 Stuart St. is Greystar Real Estate Partners’ first ground-up development in Boston. The previously vacant lot now houses a 19-story building with more than 1,200...
Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday
BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
With less people and emptier offices, what’s next for Downtown Boston? City leaders have a few ideas.
Turning some offices into housing is one option officials have identified. Less people and empty offices — after two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, will Downtown Boston ever be the same?. That’s not the question to ask, according to city leaders. In a new report published Thursday, Mayor...
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
universalhub.com
City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings
With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Commits to Carbon Neutral by 2030
Boston – Chapman Construction/Design announced it has launched a new sustainability initiative, committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and promoting John Hyde to senior sustainability manager. Chapman is the first construction manager to commit to carbon neutrality in New England. To support its commitment to carbon neutrality, Chapman...
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
Harvard Crimson
Vote Yes on Ballot Question One
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
WCVB
Health officials surprised by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's call more state help with 'Mass and Cass' crisis
BOSTON — Nearly half of the 200 supportive housing units Boston Mayor Michelle Wu touted as part of the city's response to encampments in the "Mass. and Cass" area were funded by the state, a top Baker administration deputy said while describing the mayor's call for more help from Beacon Hill as "surprising."
Consumer group says shoppers should be wary of “certified pre-owned” vehicles
DEDHAM, Mass. — The word “certified” is often advertised at dealerships and used-car lots, but what exactly does it mean?. According to Consumers’ Checkbook, the automotive industry began using the term in the 1990′s to reassure used-car buyers worried about bringing home a lemon. “Certified pre-owned” vehicles are marketed as used cars or trucks that have been inspected and refurbished by the dealer.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
National Grid working to prepare customers for rising energy costs
WORCESTER — Jefferson Laginestra has a serious problem with his electricity bill. This month, the Millbury resident paid $164. This in itself may not be an issue — except that he also paid $176 in delivery fees. "I'm paying more for delivery than my actual bill," said Laginestra. "It changes every couple of months." ...
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
harvardpress.com
Residents hear plan for merging Devens and Harvard communities under Harvard’s jurisdiction
The turnout for last week’s public forum on how the town might resume jurisdiction of the land at Devens that once belonged to Harvard had to be encouraging to members of the Harvard-Devens Jurisdiction Committee. More than three dozen residents of Harvard and Devens attended the Oct. 19 meeting...
