Despite criticisms about how much it shares with the BMW Z4 and the arrival of the new Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Supra remains a cracking sports car. This year, it got even better with the long-awaited arrival of a manual transmission for the 3.0-liter models, making it an even more engaging partner.
The Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R is a very popular choice for hot hatch enthusiasts, despite its shortcomings which include a lack of backlighting for the climate control interface and the choice to include highly annoying touch capacitive controls on the steering wheel. Fortunately, VW is working to correct at least the latter of those two issues by reviving real buttons, but the automaker is about to provoke the ire of its fans for another reason: high-performance R models are going all-electric by 2030.
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
If you're lucky enough to roll around town in a Bugatti Divo, you'll be comforted by the fact that few cars could beat you to the next traffic light. Of course, you paid $6 million for that privilege - but that doesn't mean you're safe. The incredibly quick Tesla Model S Plaid strikes fear into the heart of any hypercar owner.
There is no doubt that Ferrari has mastered the art of electronic chassis control. With a twist of the "manettino" mounted on the steering wheel, you can tweak the dynamics of a Ferrari 296, or any other current Ferrari, to perfectly suit the driving conditions. By tweaking the adaptive suspension,...
The Ford Edge is being handed a fairly generous discount for the remainder of the year and the first three months of 2023. Discounts vary based on the region, but some deals include a $3,000 cash bonus bundled with a low APR for financing. In New York and Detroit, Ford...
Footage of a horrific crash in Orlando, Florida reveals a new Land Rover Defender rolling six times due to another driver's lapse of judgment. The video below shows the grey-painted SUV making its way down the highway when, suddenly, a Mazda CX-5 changes direction and slams into the off-roader. The...
The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
Dodge is well aware that its upcoming Last Call model will sell out rapidly. It recently disclosed the prices of the six special edition models it has revealed so far, as well as an online portal that will help customers find these cars. It seems 2023 is going to be...
Toyota USA is planning to wow the crowds at SEMA 2022 with a pair of modified Toyota GR Supra sports cars. With just $10,000, the automaker plans to develop "10-second twins," which is clearly a reference to the now-iconic movie, The Fast And The Furious. A new video series documents...
2013 saw the arrival of the LaFerrari, codenamed F150, and as Maranello's first full hybrid, it was an instant classic that has only seen its value climb as the years have gone by. According to a post on the Auto Pareri forum, an allegedly leaked document shows that the son of LaFerrari will arrive in 2024 in highly limited numbers.
After ten years in production, Pagani has called it quits with the Huayra. The bewitching hypercar was immediately replaced with the equally striking Utopia, a $2.5 million beauty with an engine that sounds so good, company founder Horacio Pagani reportedly composed accompanying piano pieces for the vehicle's reveal. Now that...
Back in June of this year, Ferrari gave us our first shadowy look at its upcoming Le Mans hypercar contender, which is expected to influence the performance capabilities of the automaker's next-generation LaFerrari replacement, reportedly due in 2024. The World Endurance Championship program will also influence Maranello's everyday cars in time, eventually making the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale look like obsolete relics of yesteryear. But first, Ferrari has to show that it's a serious contender and to do that, it needs to ensure that its package is the best it can be. Ahead of the endurance racer's reveal on Sunday, October 30, a prototype of the hypercar has been filmed testing on track, and it sounds glorious.
Alef Aeronautics, a flying car company based in California, has caught the attention of prominent investor Tim Draper, reports Reuters. Draper has provided the company with $3 million of seed capital, explaining why to the news agency. "I put more [money into the company] when I saw that they had...
In the world of Barbie-inspired cars, this Maserati Grecale is wonderfully restrained. In the upcoming movie, Barbie's ride will be an electric Corvette (pink, obviously), and the last time we saw a Barbie-inspired car, it looked like this. Only two of these Grecales will ever be made, and the car...
By now, we've heard quite a lot about the new BMW M3 and M4's unfortunate grille. We don't really care about it too much because once you've driven it, you forget all about that front end. And besides, the criticism leveled against BMW's design has now drifted over to the...
If you want a new Toyota Corolla with a manual transmission, your only hope is to spend at least $35,900 on the feisty GR Corolla. Following the announcement of 2023 updates to the Corolla in the USA, none of the non-GR models can be had with a stick shift any longer.
This flawless and highly valued BMW M1, considered by many experts in the classics industry to be the finest example of the 453 units ever produced, will be going under the hammer without reserve in Munich next month as part of the Bavarian Legends Collection. This particular model has just over 39,500 miles on the clock, but more impressive than that is its close ties to the BMW brand.
As you might know, America's 3G cellular networks shut down in February this year. This immediately led to several critical systems, such as EV charging networks, becoming obsolete. In an attempt to find out what implications there would be for the automotive industry, we reached out for comment. It seemed...
