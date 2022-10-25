Read full article on original website
Valley Boos Live: Yard Haunters spooking up the F-M metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a web spreading out across the F-M area, and it’s not the cobwebs on your Christmas decorations. It’s the Facebook group for the ‘Yard Haunters of Fargo-Moorhead.’ And this web is connecting members across the metro, who all share a love of sharing their spooky spirit.
Coats for Kids and Families distribution
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter around the corner, having the appropriate winter clothing is a necessity. The Salvation Army, along with dozens of volunteers, will be distributing winter apparel to hundreds of local families. “We know how quickly the weather can turn cold and how important having...
Public input wanted to help improve Moorhead’s Romkey Park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks are Recreation are looking to get funds to upgrade Romkey Park, and your input is wanted on how the park should look. An open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Romkey Park Neighborhood Recreation Center, at 800 19 St S, Moorhead.
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, a bike was stolen from a S. Fargo family in broad daylight. The alleged crime happened on camera. “The reason I chose this neighborhood, I feel like it is quiet and safe over here. And to hear this happen to me I was so shocked.” said Tea Guo, who’s son’s bike was stolen on Friday.
Procession held for West Fargo PD K-9 who died unexpectedly
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous people gathered to honor the service of ToSti, a K-9 dog who was a part of the West Fargo Police Dept. The veteran dog died unexpectedly this past weekend. ”ToSti was usually strictly business, he wanted to work, he had a very strong...
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor
Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
Tensions run high at Fargo Police Oversight meeting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pressure is on for the Fargo Police Department and the police chief. Tensions ran high in the Fargo Police Oversight meeting Thursday night at City Hall, as board members applied the heat. “In listening to members of our community, many now see a...
Red River Market is preparing for their closing day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market will be in Broadway Square for one last day Saturday, October 29. Broadway and 2nd Avenue will be filled with local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, along with local food trucks. You can expect to see some...
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a portion of Friday evening fighting a grass fire along I-29. We received several reports of heavy smoke in the area. It started around 4 PM just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews were called in and able to battle the blaze.
Rally for Reproductive rights at MSUM Friday afternoon
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The director of the Red River Women’s Clinic is joining a Minnesota Senator, Representative and State Senate candidate to rally for reproductive rights on Friday, October 28. The ‘Rally for Roevember’ is being hosted by Minnesota State Senate candidate Rob Kupec, local Representative...
Spitfire reopens months after fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire in West Fargo is back in business after closing August 6th due to a fire in the kitchen. They reopened Wednesday and now opens daily at 11 AM. An employee tells us the extended closure was due to an extensive investigation into the fire’s cause.
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
Two arrested in Moorhead on drug and firearm charges
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County after someone called police saying their vehicle may have been shot at. Police responded to the area of Interstate-94 and 20th Street South in Moorhead. They located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Two people were detained without incident.
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
West Fargo discusses proposed sales tax increase to fund Police and Fire Departments
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The proposal would add half a percent to sales tax in West Fargo. City officials say funding would help with staffing in the police and fire departments in a growing city with growing numbers of calls for service. ”We’re still running with the...
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The...
