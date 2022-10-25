ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Valley Boos Live: Yard Haunters spooking up the F-M metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a web spreading out across the F-M area, and it’s not the cobwebs on your Christmas decorations. It’s the Facebook group for the ‘Yard Haunters of Fargo-Moorhead.’ And this web is connecting members across the metro, who all share a love of sharing their spooky spirit.
valleynewslive.com

Coats for Kids and Families distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter around the corner, having the appropriate winter clothing is a necessity. The Salvation Army, along with dozens of volunteers, will be distributing winter apparel to hundreds of local families. “We know how quickly the weather can turn cold and how important having...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Public input wanted to help improve Moorhead’s Romkey Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks are Recreation are looking to get funds to upgrade Romkey Park, and your input is wanted on how the park should look. An open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Romkey Park Neighborhood Recreation Center, at 800 19 St S, Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, a bike was stolen from a S. Fargo family in broad daylight. The alleged crime happened on camera. “The reason I chose this neighborhood, I feel like it is quiet and safe over here. And to hear this happen to me I was so shocked.” said Tea Guo, who’s son’s bike was stolen on Friday.
valleynewslive.com

Procession held for West Fargo PD K-9 who died unexpectedly

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous people gathered to honor the service of ToSti, a K-9 dog who was a part of the West Fargo Police Dept. The veteran dog died unexpectedly this past weekend. ”ToSti was usually strictly business, he wanted to work, he had a very strong...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor

Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Tensions run high at Fargo Police Oversight meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pressure is on for the Fargo Police Department and the police chief. Tensions ran high in the Fargo Police Oversight meeting Thursday night at City Hall, as board members applied the heat. “In listening to members of our community, many now see a...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Red River Market is preparing for their closing day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market will be in Broadway Square for one last day Saturday, October 29. Broadway and 2nd Avenue will be filled with local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, along with local food trucks. You can expect to see some...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a portion of Friday evening fighting a grass fire along I-29. We received several reports of heavy smoke in the area. It started around 4 PM just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews were called in and able to battle the blaze.
HILLSBORO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Rally for Reproductive rights at MSUM Friday afternoon

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The director of the Red River Women’s Clinic is joining a Minnesota Senator, Representative and State Senate candidate to rally for reproductive rights on Friday, October 28. The ‘Rally for Roevember’ is being hosted by Minnesota State Senate candidate Rob Kupec, local Representative...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Spitfire reopens months after fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire in West Fargo is back in business after closing August 6th due to a fire in the kitchen. They reopened Wednesday and now opens daily at 11 AM. An employee tells us the extended closure was due to an extensive investigation into the fire’s cause.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested in Moorhead on drug and firearm charges

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County after someone called police saying their vehicle may have been shot at. Police responded to the area of Interstate-94 and 20th Street South in Moorhead. They located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Two people were detained without incident.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy