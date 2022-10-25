MDJ Voter Guide, House District 22

Jordan Ridley and Stacee Hill JK Murphy

REPUBLICAN

Jordan Ridley

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Party: Republican

Age: 29

Residence: Victoria (Cherokee County)

Hometown: Woodstock

Family (spouse, children): Neither

Education/military service: B.S. in Public Policy from Georgia State University

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: Ridleyfrorhouse.com

1. Why are you running for office?

I have been active in politics in our community for years, I have heard and seen the issues affecting our district and want to bring positive change on those issues.

2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?

Transportation and growth. I would fight to get more money and attention from GDOT to improve our roadways.

3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?

(No answer provided.)

4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?

Yes.

DEMOCRAT

Stacee L. Hill

Occupation: Healthcare/Small Business

Party: Democrat

Age: 57

Residence: Cherokee County

Hometown: (No answer provided)

Family (spouse, children): No

Education/military service: Some College

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: @HouseRep22-Facebook

1. Why are you running for office?

I’m running for change and diversity in Cherokee County.

2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?

The biggest challenge is having the citizens to see that change comes when we work together in unity and we hold these politicians accountable for the vote they campaign for.

3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?

Being in Healthcare for the last 23 years…watching people struggle to live and watch them die for something so simple as high blood pressure and diabetes to live yes we need expanded Medicaid.

4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?

Taxes is not my area of expertise, so I can’t answer that, but if it helps people in the struggle hopefully they will do the right thing.