Sun City West Rotary Club welcomes district governor at recent meeting

The Rotary Club of Sun City West welcomed Rotary’s District Governor Larry Horton to its Oct. 14 meeting.

Horton’s vision for Rotary and his commitment to serving on a local, regional, national and global level has been inspirational to all. He shared a story about Dashrath Manjhi from Gehlaur, India, who built a road 360 feet long and 30 feet wide to shorten the journey to the nearest doctor from 34 miles to nine miles. All he had was an axe and a hammer. He single-handedly dug this road right through a mountain that had been isolating his village from essential services.

Devi, his wife, was crossing a narrow path across the tall hills to bring her husband some water when she was seriously injured. The nearest medical facility was more than 40 miles away and she perished shortly after her accident. Struck by his loss, Manjhi resolved to make sure such a tragedy never happened again. Taking up his simple tools, he began chipping away at one of the hills, hellbent on creating a road that would service his village and others like it. Ridiculed by his fellow villagers and ignored by the government, Manjhi worked tirelessly on the road day after day slowly but surely eroding a passage into the earth. In time the locals came to respect his work as they saw its promise and many of them began providing food and tools for the newly dubbed, “Mountain Man.”

After 22 years of back-breaking labor, Manjhi finished the 360-foot road in 1982. The road cut off miles of travel for the villagers, and made crossing the area much safer. The Mountain Man passed away in 2007, but the road that was the fruit of his labor still bears his name in an amazing testament to the power of the individual. All it takes is one person with a vision and a passion to make a difference to make this world a better place.

Rotary is a vehicle to get people working together on a vision to change the world for the better. Rotary welcomes men and women of all backgrounds and professions who want to serve to change lives. Membership is made up of people from Sun City West as well as surrounding communities/neighborhoods (Surprise, Sun City Grand, Corte Bella, Sun City, et al), both seasonal and full-time residents. Each meeting includes a brief presentation by a Rotary member, community non-profit, other organizations or individuals on a topic of interest to club members. Through regular club programs, projects and neighborhood activities, members learn about the issues that face their communities and exchange ideas about how to take action to respond to them. Fellowship and service are key for membership in the Rotary Club.

For more information about this club, contact Susan Sagahon, President, Rotary Club of Sun City West, at 480-371-9962 or ssagahon@outlook.com.